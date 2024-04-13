JMPD denies sabotaging Rise Mzansi event

Rise Mzansi did not follow the correct procedure in applying to hold an event.

The Johannesburg Metro Police (JMPD) has denied sabotaging an event planned by Rise Mzansi that was expected to take place outside Gauteng premier, Panyanza Lesufi’s office.

The event was scheduled for Monday, 15 April.

JMPD responds to Rise Mzansi claims

The Citizen recently reported that Rise Mzansi claimed that they had been denied the opportunity to hold a political event outside the premier’s office.

The party claimed that JMPD officials had been difficult with them and had citied the repealed National Key Points Act as a reason the event could not take place.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said Rise Mzansi did not follow the correct procedure in applying to hold an event outside the premier’s office.

“On Tuesday, 2 April, the organisers made an enquiry with the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department regarding their event.

“They were informed about the JOC [joint operations committee] process for staging events in the city, including specific instructions not to close the roadway using a marquee,” Fihla said.

“However, they did not return to JMPD after this interaction. Additionally, the organisers made a venue enquiry with the Johannesburg Development Agency [JDA] regarding the availability of the Newtown Park,” he added.

Compliance with the law

Fihla said the JMPD was apolitical and was at the service of all residents of the City of Johannesburg.

“Therefore, the claim that the city officials declined the application due to the repealed National Key Points Act is inaccurate. We are committed to providing accurate information and supporting event organisers in compliance with the law,” he said.

Despite this Rise Mzansi insists that their application was turned down and that officials had cited the repealed National Key Points Act.

“The official from the city cited the repealed National Key Points Act, stating that political events are not allowed at the office of the premier due to its alleged status as a national key point,” the party said.

According to JMPD, Rise Mzansi was granted permission to hold a march in the Johannesburg CBD on Monday.

