PODCAST: ACDP councillor Mkhonza takes aim at corruption in Johannesburg

ACDP candidate Norman Fana Mkhonza highlights governance issues in Johannesburg ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections.

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) councillor Norman Fana Mkhonza has raised concerns about the state of Johannesburg.

Speaking to Itumeleng Mafisa on The Movement podcast, Mkhonza said the city needs better leadership.

He said Johannesburg has many resources, but poor management remains a major challenge.

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Mkhonza said leaders must put residents first and ensure public money is used properly.

He also called for skilled people to be appointed to senior positions.

He said political links should not decide who gets important municipal jobs.

ACDP councillor Norman Fana Mkhonza during an interview on The Movement podcast. Picture: Caslian Scott/The Citizen

Concerns over Joburg finances

Mkhonza also raised concerns about Johannesburg’s finances and debt levels.

He said the city’s debtors’ book stands at about R72 billion.

The figure refers to money owed to the city by residents and other organisations.

Mkhonza said the city is also relying heavily on loans.

He questioned whether enough money is being spent on maintaining municipal buildings.

He pointed to the Johannesburg Property Company and its reported surplus.

Mkhonza questioned why the buildings were not being properly maintained despite the reported surplus.

He said poor maintenance had also affected the city’s Metro Centre.

The building was closed after concerns were raised about its condition.

Water remains a major issue

Mkhonza said water shortages remain a serious concern for some Johannesburg communities.

He referred to residents who have gone for many years without a reliable water supply.

He warned that Johannesburg must not allow the problem to spread further.

Mkhonza also called for greater scrutiny on water tanker contracts.

He said councillors need regular financial reports to monitor the city properly.

According to Mkhonza, some reports reach oversight committees months after they are due.

He said this makes it harder for councillors to spot problems early.

Call for accountability

Mkhonza also spoke about corruption and political appointments in local government.

He said senior positions should be filled based on skills and experience.

He also raised concerns about young professionals being placed in powerful positions without enough experience.

Mkhonza said some young officials could be used by people seeking to benefit from public contracts.

He said politicians need to focus on serving residents instead of personal interests.

“Until we get capable men and women, trustworthy people who will work,” Mkhonza said.

He said better leadership is needed to rebuild trust in government.

The ACDP councillor said Johannesburg’s problems will continue unless politicians change how they serve residents.

Podcast producer: Caslian Scott

Camera operator: Caslian Scott

Video editor: Dylan Mohlala