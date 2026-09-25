Three Bafana players to watch against Guinea

Phakaaathi looks at three players who could be key to Bafana picking up all three points against Syli National.

While it is hard to know exactly which team Pitso Mosimane will pick on Saturday in his first game back as Bafana head coach, there are some players who will surely be in the starting line-up, fitness allowing, when the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea kicks off at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

Here, Phakaaathi looks at three players who could be key to Bafana picking up all three points against Syli National.

Relebohile Mofokeng

Relebohile Mofokeng is surely the playmaker to lead Bafana Bafana into a bright future. ‘President Yama2K’ has got off to a brilliant start at Belgian side Union St Gilloise, and will hopefully carry that form into Saturday’s match. Mofokeng should also be inspired by the chance to play again at a stadium where he shone for Orlando Pirates. His eye for goal and for a key pass could make him vital in breaking Guinea open on Saturday.

Teboho Mokoena

Teboho Mokoena may well be the first name on Pitso Mosimane’s team sheet, so vital has the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder become to Bafana Bafana. With a bullet of a shot and a box-to-box energy unmatched in South Africa, Mokoena will surely be needed at his best if Bafana are to control the middle of the park against Guinea.

Ronwen Williams

Ronwen Williams may face a battle to hold on to the Bafana number one jersey, if Pitso Mosimane’s words ahead of the Guinea game are anything to go by. ‘Jingles’ suggested that both Williams and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine had the potential to be Bafana captain. ‘Ronza’ was Hugo Broos’ Bafana captain, but Mosimane’s words suggest he has a fight for his position from the Buccaneers man. Williams is likely to start against Guinea, however, and a strong performance could put to bed any doubts in Mosimane’s mind.