‘You thought we would be typical blacks and egg work around you’- Malema slams Steenhuisen

Julius Malema shared a report from Steenhuisen's re-election speech where he declared the EFF leader the enemy.

As the debate over Julius Malema’s remarks about enemies swirls, the EFF leader has taken fresh shots at DA leader John Steenhuisen

With no political party securing a two-thirds majority in last month’s elections, there has been a scramble to negotiate a coalition government. The ANC is pushing for a government of national unity, which Malema rejected, saying the EFF “can’t share power with the enemy”.

His stance was questioned by analyst William Gumede, who warned it was “a key reason for civil war, state failure, and poverty in Africa”.

‘You invited us and we accepted’

As debate swirled around Malema’s remarks, the leaders shared a report from Steenhuisen’s re-election speech where he declared the EFF leader the enemy.

“You invited us and we accepted. You thought we would be typical blacks and egg work around you. Not today, Satan!”

‘Arrogance’

Malema had days earlier criticised the government of national unity and slammed the “arrogance” of those dictating terms like they had won a majority.

“The arrogance continues even after the South African voters issued warning signs. You can’t dictate the way forward as if you have won elections.

“We are not desperate for anything, ours is a generational mission.”

DA won’t work with EFF

Steenhuisen told The Citizen that the DA would not work with the EFF, and predicted that having the Red Berets in government would see the country decline rapidly.

“What South Africa needs now is maturity, cool heads and steady hands in these negotiations, whatever shape they take.

“The country can choose the high road and focus on growth in the economy, fighting poverty and unemployment, or we can go down the road of radical socialist policies. If there was any hint that the constitution was to be diluted, we would walk away,” he said.

“My view is that another five years under the radical socialist policies that will arise as a result of an anti-constitutional coalition will make it virtually impossible to rescue anything in 2029 – if we have an election at all.”

