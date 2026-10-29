UDM hopes to end ‘one-party dominance’ in Mthatha by leading a coalition

Holomisa implied that the ANC's dominance in the Eastern Cape has resulted in it becoming arrogant

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) and its president, Bantu Holomisa, hope to reclaim the King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality in the Eastern Cape to restore service delivery through a coalition government that the party claims it will lead.

The UDM briefly ran the municipality in 2000 after beating the ANC and other parties at the polls, taking control of the Mthatha-based municipality, named after ANC stalwart the late AbaThembu King Sabata Dalindyebo, father of the ruling monarch, Buyelekhaya. King Sabata died in exile in Lusaka on 6 April 1986, and his remains were brought home and reburied by the Holomisa military government on 1 October 1989.

The UDM was ousted by the ANC within a year after some UDM councillors defected to the ANC, which has been in control of the council since.

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Mthatha’s deterioration under ANC

Residents had been complaining about the town’s deterioration, including the collapse of services, with potholes and dilapidated infrastructure, under successive ANC administrations.

While the ANC still enjoys strong support in the region, the UDM appears to have gained traction among voters disappointed with unfulfilled promises of a better life and service delivery.

This week, Holomisa campaigned in Ward 22, which includes Mqanduli, his birthplace and ancestral village, where he grew up and received his primary education as a shepherd and a Catholic altar boy living with his uncle.

One-party dominance in King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality

Addressing party members and supporters, the UDM leader said they hoped to end the one-party domination at the King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality.

“Our position is simple: no political party should become so powerful that it believes it can govern without listening to the people. One-party dominance creates fertile ground for arrogance, corruption and the abuse of public resources,” Holomisa said.

He urged all political parties in the municipality to respect one another and allow the democratic process to unfold peacefully.

“We must compete politically without becoming enemies. I acknowledge that, generally, political parties in this municipality have demonstrated tolerance, and we must preserve that spirit throughout the elections.”

Coalition likely

The UDM does not expect to win an outright majority, but a coalition government is imminent.

“Our assessment is that this municipality could emerge from the elections without an outright winner. If that happens, it will be an opportunity to demonstrate the principle we have long advocated: that South Africa must increasingly be governed through coalitions built on cooperation, accountability and a shared commitment to service delivery,” Holomisa said.

He believes the UDM must begin engaging other political parties to build constructive relationships before the elections.

“These engagements must not be about the sharing of positions for personal gain. They must be about finding credible partners who share our commitment to clean governance, competent leadership and improving the lives of our people,” Holomisa said.

Regarding the parties that the UDM intends to cooperate with after the election, he said they will approach this carefully, guided by community interests and the need to establish a government that can deliver.