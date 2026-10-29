Gauteng govt denies claim Lesufi took credit for Soweto transformer

DA said it raised funds to buy a blue transformer and coordinated with Eskom, while GPG said its programme is run by the Energy Council.

Has Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi taken credit for replacing a transformer in Soweto after the DA raised funds to buy it?

This is the question being asked on social media this week about the replacement of a transformer in Snake Park, Soweto.

Zille and Lesufi clash over credit for Soweto transformer

At 4pm on Wednesday, the DA in Gauteng released a campaign video about the party raising funds to buy a new blue transformer and coordinating with Eskom to switch the electricity back on.

DA’s mayoral candidate Helen Zille said residents in Dobsonville, Meadowlands, and Snake Park sat in the dark for months.

“The city didn’t step in to try and restore power, so the DA raised the money, bought new transformers, partnered with Eskom, and switched people’s electricity back on,” Zille said.

“That’s what happens when you get things done instead of making excuses, but not everyone wants the lights back on.”

In a surprising move, about an hour later, at 6pm, the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and Lesufi posted pictures of a transformer replacement in Snake Park under Operation Khanyisa.

“Lights are back on in Snake Park. For Thato Vilakazi and many families in Ward 50 in Snake Park, Soweto, the switch-on of transformers brings relief after a long period without electricity,” the government posted as a caption with a video of Lesufi talking to Vilakazi.

Gauteng govt posted pictures of transformer replacement after DA

“Through Operation Khanyisa, the GPG is restoring power to communities without electricity as a result of illegal connections and vandalism of infrastructure, among others.”

In the video, Lesufi thanked the resident for being patient and understanding before doing a countdown to turn the electricity on.

Responding to the premier’s post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Zille posted a GIF of a child laughing with the caption, “Wow. No skaam. You know the DA paid for that transformer and arranged for Eskom to install it. You rush up the next day and claim credit.”

Lesufi didn’t respond directly to Zille’s post, but he did respond to X users asking if he was claiming the DA’s achievement.

“Not at all. We’ve been doing this since 2020, long before the old Ford Cortina. Even today we launched another one,” the premier said.

The GPG issued a statement rejecting the DA and Zille’s claim that Lesufi took unjustified credit for the transformer.

“To start with, it is false and misleading to claim that the Gauteng Provincial Government launched a transformer that was bought by the DA,” the government said.

It explained that the programme was run by the Emergency Energy Council, established in 2023 with Eskom, municipalities and stakeholders.

Earlier this year, Gauteng signed an R82 million agreement with City Power for transformer replacements to restore electricity supply in affected areas.

“It is misleading to suggest that the provincial government’s wider electricity intervention originated with the DA or that the Premier is attempting to claim ownership of an initiative that belongs to another political party,” GPG said.

The government stressed that the programme predates the Snake Park replacement, is not election-driven and will continue beyond the elections to ensure reliable electricity as a public service, not political competition.

GPG said it will continue working with Eskom and local authorities and will not allow a long-term service delivery programme to be reduced to an election dispute over credit.