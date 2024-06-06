WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses ANC NEC on coalitions

The African National Congress (ANC) has outlined its coalition plans post the 2024 national and provincial elections.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has mapped out his party’s strategy for coalition talks,

The ANC has been in power for 30 years but lost its majority in the 29 May elections. It secured just over 40% of the national vote, while the main opposition, the DA, got 21.8%.

This means the ANC will now have to negotiate with other political parties to form a government.

WATCH: Ramaphosa speak at the close of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Boksburg on Thursday.

Earlier, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula explained that officials from the party met to develop a strategic framework for coalitions that was presented to its National Working Committee (NWC).

The NWC met earlier this week and on Thursday presented the revised framework to the NEC.

The NEC then deliberated and decided on how to approach coalitions.

Among the suggestions put to it was a straight-forward coalition agreement with one or more of its political rivals, and a coalition of national unity that would see all parties represented.

A minority party to run parliament?

Business Day sources said the NEC would also hear a proposal to ditch the DA, EFF and MK party in favour of working with smaller parties only.

It said this may see a minority party lead parliament and the ANC control the executive.

While mathematically possible, it will be an ideological mountain to climb and a possible logistical nightmare.

It could cripple policy development and paralyse implementation.

