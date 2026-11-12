Round 2: ‘Please resign’ – Bonang tells minister Gayton McKenzie to step down

Bonang calls for Gayton McKenzie to resign, criticising his comments on politics and the creative industry's needs in South Africa.

The businesswoman and media personality did not hold back after a video clip of the Sport, Arts and Culture minister discussing his reasons for entering politics circulated on social media.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Bonang responded with a blunt message directed at Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie.

“Ridiculous! @GaytonMcK please resign,” she wrote.

Her post, shared on 10 November, quickly attracted attention. As a result, social media users weighed in on both the minister’s remarks and Bonang’s response.

The relationship between the minister and South Africa’s creative industry appears to have gotten shaky. Many creatives raise concerns about the department’s priorities and its support for local talent.

Why Bonang is aiming at Gayton

McKenzie’s comments about being in politics for power are not new.

In July 2024, shortly after the formation of the Government of National Unity, the Patriotic Alliance leader openly told Eyewitness News that he was in politics for power.

“I’m in politics for power. You are too used to politicians who lie to you,” he said at the time. He explained that his party wanted influential government positions to make an impact on society. The resurfacing of the statement has once again put the minister’s words under the spotlight. Consequently, Bonang is among those questioning his position.

A running disagreement over local creatives

Bonang’s latest criticism comes after months of public tension involving McKenzie and members of the entertainment and creative industries.

The media personality has previously challenged the minister over issues affecting South African artists, including the department’s approach to supporting homegrown talent.

One flashpoint was the minister’s proposed high-profile international entertainment initiatives, including discussions about bringing American rapper Jay-Z to South Africa.

The idea prompted local creatives to ask whether international star power was getting more attention. They question if it is being prioritised over the challenges facing the country’s own music and entertainment industries.

The debate also comes amid scrutiny of the department’s spending, governance and financial oversight. Questions have been raised publicly about its priorities and the management of public funds.

X users weigh in

Her post also attracted reactions from users on X and netizens

One user, responding to the growing discussion, wrote: “My love for her grows stronger and stronger every time I hear her speak.”

Another reaction simply read: “I mean…”

While Bonang’s demand that McKenzie resign reflects her personal position, the minister’s comments have reopened questions. These relate to the relationship between political power, public service and responsibility to South African citizens.

The minister has responded to Bonang’s latest post.