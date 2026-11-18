The leaders of two parties contesting elections for the first time open up about the lessons they learnt in 2026.

Looking to inject new ideas or establish a fresh political brand is a gargantuan task in a space as crowded as Johannesburg.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) 2026 results show 2.48 million votes were cast across 83 different parties in Johannesburg.

African Heart Congress was one of 21 parties to earn council seats, scraping in with one seat from 3 887 votes.

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At the bottom of the results column, the lowest numbers of votes went to Resident Development (44) and Afrika Unite Congress (11).

The IEC recorded 36 396 spoilt ballots, more than the African Transformation Movement’s 26 298 votes, which earned Vuyo Zungula’s party three seats on council.

From community activist to council

Among the three election first-timers were one with industry experience, and two rolling the political dice as novices.

People’s Movement for Change (PMC) secured one seat with 6 993 votes, built on the three pillars of “family, community and opportunity”.

Led nationally by former ANC and Cope stalwart Marius Fransman, community activist Curt van Heerden will represent PMC on the Johannesburg city council.

“Family is about rebuilding the social fabric of our society. Community is about strengthening the places where people live and ensuring that communities have a meaningful voice in government.

“Opportunity is about creating pathways to employment, entrepreneurship, skills development and economic participation,” Fransman previously told The Citizen.

Van Heerden built his brand fighting the scourge of drugs and gangsterism in communities such as Florida, Claremont, Westbury and Eldorado Park.

“Yes, it is difficult when you only have one seat, because you are sitting on the opposition benches, but make no mistake, I am not going to be silent in council.

“We will ensure that we represent the people who put us into this council and not forget them once we are here,” Van Heerden said.

‘Not a sprint towards an election’

Two first-timers came in the shape of Rali Mampeule’s Move SA and Galtson Anthony’s Know Your Power (KYP).

Both missed out on seats after Move SA gathered 1 846 votes and KYP earned 920, although 43 parties gained less than Anthony’s party.

Reflecting on the experience, Anthony said the main lessons he learnt were about grassroots development and targeting financial resources.

“Building a political organisation requires more than attracting support; it requires developing capable local leadership, strong candidates and structures that remain active beyond election periods.

“A movement must learn to grow without depending excessively on the personal resources of its founder. I would also have invested earlier in candidate development and local community engagement,” Anthony told The Citizen.

He remained committed to his philosophy of “capitalist ubuntu”, explaining he would now build patiently.

“Perhaps my biggest lesson is that building a political movement is not a sprint towards an election. It is the development of an institution, its people and its ability to govern.

“Political credibility is built through consistent presence, relationships and the ability to understand the challenges people face in their communities,” he said.

‘Emotional roots’ of political loyalty’

Move SA launched just a month before the election, and Mampeule conceded that building trust could only be done by demonstrating credibility over time.

“We would have spent more time building and verifying branch structures, training candidates and party agents, and strengthening our administrative systems before expanding our campaign.

“Enthusiasm must be supported by disciplined organisation. I would also have prioritised more sustained, face-to-face community engagement. Public visibility matters, but lasting trust comes from consistent work on the ground,” Mampeule told The Citizen.

He expressed little dissatisfaction with the current system, suggesting only that the way parties are funded should be reevaluated.

“Established parties also have greater resources, visibility and organisational networks. We must also respect that voters’ political loyalties often have deep historical and emotional roots.

“Voters should have a meaningful say in choosing candidates and effective ways to hold them accountable between elections. We also need greater transparency in political funding and coalition agreement,” he said.

Vowing a return in 2029 and 2031, Mampeule said the party was only in its infancy.

“We entered politics with a long-term commitment to improving people’s lives, and that commitment continues beyond one election,” Mampeule concluded.

‘The imagination to introduce what is missing’

Anthony concurred that established parties had greater resources, which extended to how many representatives were at voting stations during counting and other procedural matters.

“In business, larger competitors can use their financial and operational resources to make it extremely difficult for smaller competitors to survive.

“The strength of a democracy should never be measured by how comfortably its largest political parties can compete, but by how fairly its smallest parties are allowed to participate,” Anthony said.

At least 5.7 million people on the voters’ roll, 19%, are older than 60, illustrating the opportunity to alter the electoral picture in the coming decades by focusing on the youth.

He believed that South Africans were “politically familiar but not necessarily civically educated”, and hopes to use KYP to address the economic, technological and social challenges of an evolving country.

“We need the wisdom to retain what works, the courage to reform what doesn’t and the imagination to introduce what is missing.

“Institutions can become so invested in protecting established ways of doing things that they struggle to recognise when those methods are no longer sufficient

“New generations deserve new thinking, but they also deserve leaders capable of resolving the problems inherited from previous generations,” Anthony concluded.