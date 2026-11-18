According to reports, negotiations between the ANC and the MK party in KwaZulu-Natal are at an advanced stage.

An expert says it makes sense for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party and the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) to work together.

This comes after reports that the two parties are close to reaching a deal on a coalition arrangement in the City of eThekwini and other municipalities. There has been no solid confirmation from either party of a coalition deal.

The logic behind an MK party-ANC relationship

Political analyst Theo Neethling told The Citizen on Wednesday that a working arrangement between the ANC and the MK party could be beneficial for both parties.

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“From an ideological perspective, the ANC is arguably the most logical coalition partner for the MKP [MK party] in KwaZulu-Natal. Both parties draw from the broad tradition of black nationalism and the anti-apartheid struggle, and they share common ground on issues such as land reform and black economic empowerment,” he said.

Despite this, the MK party and the ANC were unable to form good working relations in 2024, leading to the MK party being isolated from the government of national unity (GNU). They were also left out of the government of provincial unity (GPU) in KZN, even though the MK party had the most votes in the province at the time.

The ANC’s leaders blame the MK party for the ANC’s poor performance in KwaZulu-Natal. The ANC’s support in the province fell to 17%.

MK party conflict with ANC

Neethling said the historical and personal conflict between the founder of the MK party, Jacob Zuma, and the ANC complicates cooperation between the two parties.

“Consequently, ideological alignment does not automatically guarantee a stable coalition.

“Recent reports suggest that both the ANC and the MKP [MK party] are increasingly willing to set aside their differences.”

Why does MK party want to govern?

He said the MK party has an objective to translate its electoral success into tangible political power, while the ANC seeks to retain its influence in KZN.

“Cooperation could prove mutually beneficial, yet the parties would still need to reach an agreement regarding power-sharing, mayoral positions, and the governance of municipalities.”

Can the arrangement work?

Neethling said the central question is whether pragmatic political considerations will ultimately outweigh the mutual distrust and bitter history between the ANC and MK party.

“While cooperation makes sense from an ideological standpoint, the leadership of both parties will need to embrace political compromises.

“The possibility of cooperation cannot be ruled out; however, the true test will be whether they can form a functional and stable coalition that advances local service delivery,” said Neethling.

The MK party is currently the largest party in eThekwini since it attained 86 council seats. The DA is the second-largest party with 57 council seats, followed by the ANC with 37 seats.