Enoch Mgijima’s R4.5m stadium project ballooned to R20m – Eastern Cape Cogta

The scope of work and the price tag were changed without following proper tender processes.

The Eastern Cape Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) says the controversial Lesseyton Sports Field was initially intended to cost only R4.5 million.

A forensic investigative report has revealed a number of irregularities in the awarding of the R20 million contract to construction company, Thalami Civils.

The report, which was commissioned by Eastern Cape Cogta Department, from a legal firm was tabled before the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality council on Wednesday.

Tender processes flouted

In an interview with SAfm on Friday, Eastern Cape Cogta spokesperson, Pheello Oliphant indicated that Thalami Civils got the tender despite scoring fourth in the bidding process.

“Four companies were shortlisted and out of the shortlisted companies, the one that scored the lowest points was the one that was appointed, overlooking the [other] companies,” he said.

Oliphant said the “dire and adverse findings” of the report found that the tender was advertised and later cancelled, however, the project went ahead regardless.

The scope of work and the price tag were changed without following proper tender processes.

“Additionally, the members of the bid specification committee, the bid evaluation committee and the bid adjudication committee of this specific tender were not properly appointed and moreover, they did not possess requisite qualifications for them to be there.”

ALSO READ: Cogta MEC wants Enoch Mgijima officials prosecuted over dodgy R15 million stadium

According to the Eastern Cape Cogta spokesperson, the project was suppose to cost R4.5 million for the entire construction.

But this ended up ballooning to R20 million due to delays.

Oliphant said the report has recommended that all the Enoch Mgijima municipal officials who were behind the project must face prosecution, and officials who still work for the municipality must face internal disciplinary hearings within the next 14 to 30 days.

“Some of them are still employed, [while] others have since left and joined other municipalities. However, the National Prosecuting Authority [NPA] as well as the police are on their footsteps and court processes will follow in due course.”

Isibindi Se ANC!!!



R15 million stadium built by Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality in Eastern Cape. pic.twitter.com/Ruvnqyu6z1 — Bongiwe Indlovukazi (@BIndlovukazi) October 5, 2021

The municipality must further take steps to recover any irregular expenditure incurred.

“We are aiming to recover the entire R20 million of the project because it was fruitless and wasteful expenditure in terms of the MFMA [Municipal Finance Management Act].

“According to Section 173 of the MFMA, the people who served in those committees must be removed and criminal cases must be opened against them,” Oliphant added.

Enoch Mgijima municipality must act

Furthermore, the report recommended that the Enoch Mgijima municipality approach the courts to have the contract awarded to Thalami Civils reviewed and set aside.

It also recommended that the municipality report the suspected criminal conduct of two former officials, Chris Magwangqana and Nokuthula Zondani, to the police.

The municipality’s council must ensure the report’s recommendations were acted on within 14 to 30 days.

The sports field made headlines following its unveiling in October 2021 due to the hefty price tag, which at the time was reported to be R15 million.

Eastern Cape Cogta MEC Zolile Williams has called for the prosecution of those implicated in the scandal.

READ MORE: Eastern Cape local municipality is the worst run – auditor-general