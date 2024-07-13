Three killed in horror crash on N6 near East London [video]

A suv and truck collided, both veered off the road with the SUV bursting into flames

The accident happened on the road toward Stutterheim on Friday night. Photo: Eastern Cape Transport Department

Two people burnt beyond recognition in a road accident that claimed three lives on the N6 highway just outside East London, the Eastern Cape Transport Department said,

It is understood the accident happened on the road towards Stutterheim on Friday night.

Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the main cause for the crash is still unknown at this stage.

Watch the video of the accident

Two people burnt beyond recognition in a road crash that claimed three lives on the N6 road just outside East London, the Eastern Cape Transport Department said. Video: Eastern Cape Transport. #EastLondon #Accident #ArriveAlive @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/lwXwmjuRAi July 13, 2024

Fire

Binqose said it is alleged that a VW Tiguan SUV with two occupants and a rigid truck, also with two occupants, collided. The SUV then caugh alight.

“The truck driver also died in the crash while his co-driver, sustained severe injuries and was taken to Frere Hospital.

“We couldn’t even determine race or even gender of either of the two. The MEC for Transport in the Eastern Cape Mr Xolile Nqatha is extending his sincere word of condolences to the families of the deceased while wishing the one person in hospital a speedy and full recovery,” Binqose said.

Binqose said a culpable homicide docket has been opened with the Kei Road Saps for further investigations.

Strong winds crash

On Thursday, two people died and four others sustained injuries in a car crash suspected to have been induced by strong winds on the N6 highway between Jamestown and Komani near Kimber Bridge.

Binqose said the incident occurred just before 1pm when a single vehicle lost control and overturned.

“A Renault Sandero sedan had six occupants including toddler when the driver lost control of the vehicle, two passengers, a male and a female both adults died on the scene. The injured, including driver – a female adult, one male passenger, an adult female and the 2-year-old girl were taken to Frontier Provincial Hospital and Life Hospital in Komani.

“It’s alleged that unfavourable weather conditions strong wind were the main cause for the crash,” Binqose said.

The accidents come just a few days after a crash claimed the lives of 11 pupils from two schools in Carletonville, Gauteng.

Scholar transport crash

The accident took place in Kokosi-Wedela area in Merafong, west of Johannesburg, when a minibus taxi collided with a white Ford Ranger bakkie on Thursday.

The scholar transport vehicle overturned and caught fire, killing the driver and 11 pupils.

According to the Gauteng Department of Education, 10 pupils were from Rocklands Primary School, while the other attended Laerskool Blyvooruitsig.

Additionally, seven other pupils were rushed to a medical facility for urgent medical attention.

One family lost four children, who were cousins, as a result of the fatal crash.

