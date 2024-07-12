Cogta MEC wants Enoch Mgijima officials prosecuted over dodgy R15 million stadium

The Eastern Cape MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has called for the prosecution of officials allegedly involved in the controversial R15 million sports field.

The unveiling of the Lesseyton Sports Field in 2021 sparked outrage, as the public questioned how R15 million was spent on the so-called “state-of-the-art” facility.

This was after pictures revealed a substandard sports field with patchy grass, cheap-looking pavilions, and freestanding goalposts lacking nets.

Additionally, the white markings on the pitch were faint and unclear.

While the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality defended the stadium, a Hawks investigation was initiated following a criminal complaint laid by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The Eastern Cape Department of Cogta also appointed a law firm to investigate the contract.

Tender process flawed

A forensic report by the law firm has concluded that the procurement process in the awarding of the tender was flawed.

The initial procurement process was found to be fundamentally flawed, leading to the cancellation of the tender by the successful contractor on 13 May 2019.

Key issues included the lack of proof that members of the various bid committees were properly appointed, and the tender not being advertised on the required platforms or at the required time.

Despite the controversial contract being cancelled, work continued on the stadium.

The report, which was tabled this week, recommended that the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality approach the courts to have the contract awarded to Thalami Civils reviewed and set aside.

The document also recommended that the municipality report the suspected criminal conduct of two former officials, Chris Magwangqana and Nokuthula Zondani, to the police within 14 days.

The municipality must further take steps to recover any irregular expenditure incurred.

‘Municipal officials must be prosecuted’

Eastern Cape Cogta MEC Zolile Williams has since lamented the fact that “the whole tender process was riddled with flaws from top to bottom”.

The provincial Cogta MEC called for the prosecution of those implicated in the scandal.

“We are recommending that all the officials involved must be prosecuted, and whosoever must be held accountable.

“The management of consequences must be followed through by the full might of the law for this irregular tender.

“This includes following up on the service provider to recover the taxpayers’ money. Our legal teams are ready to provide the necessary assistance in this regard,” Williams said.

