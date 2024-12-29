Muizenberg heritage society in search of lost surfing artwork

The painting is the work of G Turner and was featured on the cover of a book documenting the history of Muizenberg.

A portion of the painting in a 2009 book by Michael Walker. Picture: Supplied

A project to rebuild the puzzle of Muizenberg’s recreational lineage is lacking a key sentimental piece.

An artwork depicting life in the unique corner of False Bay was under the custodianship of the Muizenberg Historical Conservation Society, but now seems to have been misplaced.

Members of the society recently began a project looking to compile a history of the area’s wave riders, starting by relocating the iconic portrait.

Work by G Turner

The sought-after painting was once used as the cover of a 2009 book by Micheal Walker which documented the growth of Muizenberg between 1880 and 1930.

It is the work of G. Turner and was completed in the early decades of the 1900s, with the piece of art carrying more sentimental value than monetary worth.

ALSO READ: Contra Joburg: Reviving the Joburg CBD through art

The society is unaware of what the “G” stands for, but is assured it is not attributed to English landscape artist George Turner who died in 1910.

Walker was given permission by the society to reproduce the artwork, and chairperson of the society Roger Stewart hopes the original will resurface.

“The painting is of great historical importance for Muizenberg. It not only depicts early body-board surfing but also includes the first wooden pavilion, which was built in 1911 and replaced in 1929,” explained Stewart.

“We are not sure when Turner painted the scene, but presumably in this period. We are still hoping, and any help in tracking it down would be much appreciated,” he told The Citizen.

Surfing heritage project

Stewart admits that catching waves is not the inspiration for the project, but they are instead driven by a dedication to documenting what Surf Atlas described as “where beginner surf dreams take flight”.

“No, we are not surfers. Our motivation as members of the board is to promote the living surfing heritage of ‘The Berg’,” he explained.

The society is in the early phases of the surfing heritage project and is keen to collaborate with members of the public to curate the contributions.

ALSO READ: More than 25 000 children tagged on Cape Town’s crowded beaches

The basis of the project is to research the history of surfing at Muizenberg, make the area’s surfing heritage accessible and increase the surfing and cultural tourism potential of Muizenberg.

As well as the Turner painting, the society is looking for any literature, film, photos or audio clips of the area’s history, and details for contributors can be found on its website.

A missing notice for the Turner painting was posted online last week, with one response confirming that no known previous members of the society were in possession of the piece.

“Our society is desperately keen to locate the original and would very much like to feature this iconic painting,” Stewart concluded.

NOW READ: Teen uses art to raise funds for children with rare diseases