When she received a text message from First National Bank (FNB) congratulating her on a R2,200 short term loan, Letty Skosana was shocked as she had never applied for any loan from the bank. The Pretoria mother rushed to her branch where more bad news awaited her, as she discovered that two more loans - a R4,800 (short term loan) and R7,000 (personal loan) - had been approved and paid into her account. A total of R14,000 was paid out for the three loans approved on the same day, and were then transferred into a Tyme Bank account immediately after...

When she received a text message from First National Bank (FNB) congratulating her on a R2,200 short term loan, Letty Skosana was shocked as she had never applied for any loan from the bank.

The Pretoria mother rushed to her branch where more bad news awaited her, as she discovered that two more loans – a R4,800 (short term loan) and R7,000 (personal loan) – had been approved and paid into her account.

A total of R14,000 was paid out for the three loans approved on the same day, and were then transferred into a Tyme Bank account immediately after they were released into her account.

ALSO READ: R1-4m-disappears-from-fnb-customers-bank-account

The applications for the loans were done and approved on 26 September, with Skosana receiving the congratulatory text message the following day, which was coincidentally the day on which she receives her salary.

When her salary was paid into her account, the bank deducted repayments, plus interest, for the two short term loans.

The bank is also expected to start deducting monthly repayments for the R7,000 personal loan this month.

Puzzling transactions

“All the transactions were completed on the banking app and during that time, I had no access to my app as my phone is dead. Also, to complete these transactions, I would have been required to upload certain documents like my salary slip,” Skosana said.

She said it was also puzzling how the bank approved three loans against her name in one day, despite her credit score being too low for her to qualify for said loans in the first place.

According to the National Credit Act, lenders have to assess your ability to repay your debt before granting a loan or credit, including checking your credit score, employment, income, and expenses.

Skosana said the bank seemed not to care as she had reported the matter immediately after receiving the text message, since they never even bother to contact her.

ALSO READ: FNB-online-scams: how-to-stay-safe

Only on Thursday, after The Citizen had made inquiries on the matter, she received an urgent call from an agent telling her that the transactions were allegedly made from her device.

“They just want to pin the blame on me, but they are unable to explain how this was possible when my iPhone, on which I use the app, had been dead since the beginning of September. The device had been with me all the time and could only be unlocked with my fingerprint,” she said.

Tsietsi Mahlasela, FNB spokesperson, on Wednesday said their home finance team was investigating the matter and asked for more time, but had not responded to questions by the time of publication.

“We have escalated [the matter] and will revert as soon as the team reverts,” he said.

Banking fraud on the rise

In January, the Office of the Ombudsman Banking Services (OBS) warned of a new wave of fraud targeting bank customers, with fraud or losses complaints exceeding R295 million in 2021 alone.

ALSO READ: FNB-scams-ewallet-remote-access-scam

According to the OBS’ 2021 records, the Ombudsman received and investigated over 2,880 banking fraud related cases – a significant increase of 7.5% compared to the previous year.

Most of these matters were due to bank customers falling victim to internet banking fraud, credit card fraud, current account fraud, and (Auto Teller Machine (ATM) card swap scams.

The Ombudsman lamented that it was unfortunate that, in most of these matters, the amounts that were claimed were not recovered as they had already been withdrawn by the fraudsters.