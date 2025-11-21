G20: ‘SA should be left with renewed vigour, like a dancer,’ Lamola says

In a symbolic finale to the G20 Social Summit, a collective declaration was formally handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola says South Africa’s G20 Social Summit Declaration will add value to the 2025 G20 Leaders’ Declaration, leaving the country with renewed vigour.

Lamola delivered the closing remarks at the G20 Social Summit at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

Finale

In a symbolic finale to the G20 Social Summit, a collective declaration representing the voices of workers, civil society, youth, women, persons with disabilities, and vulnerable communities worldwide was formally handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The declaration, representing outcomes of over 230 community dialogues held nationwide as part of South Africa’s “People’s G20,” outlines the collective global priorities for a fairer, more inclusive multilateral order.

Social summit

Lamola said Ramaphosa assigned him to attend and address the social summit in Rio, Brazil last year and gave him a clear mandate that he must commit to South Africa continuing with the social summit during South Africa’s G20 Presidency this year

“We promised to carry forward the innovative practice and courageous example set by Brazil in holding an inclusive G20 that centred the voices of people on the margins.

“We also promised to extend the G20’s work beyond engagement groups to include civil society organisations working at the grassroots level. I believe that we have kept that promise,” Lamola said.

International relations

Lamola said international relations are far too important to be left to governments alone.

“You reminded us that women and children pay the price for the debt crisis. Your voices have made it clear that the Sustainable Development Goals will remain a dream unless the world tackles inequality.”

He said civil society’s voices have made it clear that the Sustainable Development Goals will remain a dream unless the world tackles inequality.

“Your movements have constantly reminded us that inequality is bad for democracy. You have persistently argued that developing countries deserve a real seat at the table. You have said, loud and clear, that Africa must graduate from being a rule-taker to a rule-maker in matters that affect our continent and its peoples.

“We must all work together to sustain this platform of the social summit in future G20 as it brings inclusion,” Lamola said.

‘Be like a dancer’

Lamola said South Africa should not be left with a sense of resignation, but with renewed vigour.

“Let us be like the dancer in the poem ‘Bandung Dance’ by one of Africa’s great poets, Keorapetse Kgositsile.

“The dancer who defies fatigue.

“The dancer who carries her fire.

“Like this dancer, may we defy fatigue and dance on. May we refuse to waver in our commitment to solidarity, equality and sustainability,” Lamola said.

