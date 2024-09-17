Gauteng Health declare 85% patient satisfaction as AG reports R2.7 billion in irregular expenditure

The Gauteng Department of Health had total expenditure of R61.3 billion for the 2023/24 financial year but the AG found several flaws.

A recent Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) report reveals the administrative holes that blight state health care in Gauteng.

The AGSA Gauteng Department of Health (GDH) Annual Report for 2023/24 again exposed financial mismanagement, disregard for procedures and a failure to address irregularities dating back as far as 2021.

The provincial health custodians recorded R61.3 billion in expenditure for the financial year, but the AGSA noted how they still left R1.1 billion on the proverbial operating table.

R590 million not spent on specialist care

Among the unspent budget was a R590 million allocation from the National Tertiary Service Grant that was meant for specialised medical treatments.

Material losses of R2.7 billion, and R4 billion owed to debtors exceeded the 30-day payment window stipulated by the National Treasury and several million-rand supply contracts procured without inviting competitive bids top the list of the AG’s findings.

The GDH was contacted by The Citizen to ask what measures were being taken to stop the financial haemorrhaging but that request had not been responded to at the time of publication.

The treatment of patients at state facilities was highlighted by media personality Tom London documented his own treatment at Helen Joseph Hospital.

Like London, a man’s family resorted to a BackaBuddy campaign after he lay in bed for almost two weeks awaiting surgery on multiple leg fractures sustained during in motorcycle accident.

Gauteng state patients ‘85% happy’ with care

Despite the horror stories emerging since London posted his videos, the GDH claimed in the AGSA report that patient satisfaction was at 85.7% for the past financial year, but short of their 92.4% target.

Democratic Alliance Gauteng Shadow MEC for Health Jack Bloom disputed these numbers and those for other statistics produced for provincial healthcare.

“After examining claimed achievements, AGSA says many of them could not be determined as correct “as adequate supporting evidence was not provided for auditing”,” stated Bloom.

Above: Medical care targets and achievement indicators from the AGSA’s 2023/24 annual health report

Clouds over HOD

Following the release of the AGSA report, Bloom called for the GDH Head of Department Lesiba Malotana to step down.

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration Jan de Villiers last week also requested an inquest into the manner of Malotana’s appointment.

De Villiers has questioned Malotana’s qualifications while highlighting a Special Investigating Unit probe into the HOD’s role in an R8 million bribery scandal.

Provincial government spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga reiterated the department’s support for Malotana, directing The Citizen on Monday to an earlier statement released on the matter.

“The provincial government followed all required public service recruitment and selection processes before the appointment of Malotana,” stated Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s office.

They add that the post was publicly advertised, that 18 applicants were screened and that competency assessments and background checks were properly followed.

“As required, Malotana possesses a ⁠postgraduate diploma in public management (NQF 8).

“Like all other Gauteng heads of department, Malotana underwent a vetting process that was conducted by a competent body, the State Security Agency,” the Premier’s office concluded.