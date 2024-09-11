‘Treat patients with dignity’: Reminder from Wits health sciences dean to Helen Joseph Hospital student doctors

The dean of Wits University’s faculty of health sciences, Prof Shabir Madhi, has urged all of the university’s students deployed at public health facilities to treat patients with dignity, compassion and respect.

This follows a viral video exposing the deteriorating state of in Johannesburg and allegedly uncaring and unprofessional conduct by doctors and nurses.

The professor said the faculty was “fully aware of the ailing infrastructure and shortage of health care workers across most health care facilities in Gauteng” as well as the challenges faced by health care workers in the state system.

Madhi’s comments follow a viral video posted by former broadcaster Tom London, which highlighted the poor state of both facilities and treatment at many state hospitals.

London spoke about “uncaring” staff, saying he lay for a day in his “faeces” at the state hospital.

He added: “Two days ago a team of young doctors came to do a lumbar puncture on [a patient in a bed near to me]. While they were sticking needles in him – and he was screaming like an animal – they were discussing their bonuses and cars. The doctors who run around here treat the patients like cockroaches.”

He said the attitude went from the medical students right up to the top of the hospital.

“I have never seen a level of disrespect from human beings like this in my life,” he said on the video.

In its initial reaction to the video, there was no apology from the Gauteng department of health which, instead, defended the hospital, saying London had received adequate medical care.

Department’s ‘I Serve With A Smile’ campaign

It also went on at length about programmes to renovate the facility as well as a campaign called “I Serve With A Smile”, which began nine months ago and is aimed at improving staff’s attitude and patient experience.

Gauteng health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba apologised and explained that programmes to improve levels of service from doctors were being implemented.

“At the heart of his cry is the issues around the patient’s experience of care. You can’t excuse the staff’s attitude. It’s the reason we have introduced an intervention programme,” Modiba told Radio 702.

London is receiving help from many quarters.

Providing regular updates on his Facebook page, he stated he is still in need of a costly operation.

A BackaBuddy campaign was recently launched on his behalf to help him raise R600 000 needed to receive the private procedure, or face the possibility of returning to a state facility.

Less than impressive treatment at state hospitals

London’s experience mirrors that of many South Africans who have had less than impressive treatment at state hospitals.

He has now found himself as a conduit for people to vent their frustrations at the system.

Moved to a private facility on Sunday, London said his videos had no hidden agendas, but were reminders for doctors to treat their patients with care.

“I very quickly realised I’m not alone in my criticism. Thousands of South Africans commented on my videos about how badly they’ve been treated too,” he said.

“My simple rant about doctors became a political football in a heartbeat and I simply won’t play that game.”

As of 7.30am yesterday, the BackaBuddy campaign had reached R29 487. Of those who have donated, a man named Chris contributed $200 (about R3 500).

Donations

“Get well Tom, you have a mission for the people of SA. Collect people’s stories about the state of the health care in SA and publish them, you are their voice.”

London’s parting shot from one of his last videos filmed at Helen Joseph Hospital was aimed at the National Health Insurance.

Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, spokesperson for the South African Medical Association, elaborated in a statement given to The Citizen how this could be a precursor to the potential shortcomings of the NHI.

“The incident at Helen Joseph Hospital reveals a deeper, more urgent issue – the deteriorating infrastructure and severe management challenges within public health care facilities,” said Mzukwa.

“Without first rebuilding the foundations of the public health care system, NHI alone cannot fulfil its promise of quality care for all.”

In a parliamentary question and answer session from 2022, then minster of health Joe Phaahla’s written response stated that the nation had a total hospital capacity of 100 656 beds.

Hospital capacity dropped

That number dropped to 85 126 when subtracting the number of beds that were not fit for use.

“It is essential to underscore that health care practitioners are working under extraordinarily difficult conditions, including overwhelming workloads, burnout and resource shortages.

“While these systemic issues do not excuse the behaviour described by the patient in the video, they contribute to an environment where the quality of care is severely compromised,” said Mzukwa.

