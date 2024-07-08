Gayton McKenzie to hand over first ministerial salary to art gallery [VIDEO]

Gayton McKenzie, South Africa’s new Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, will donate his first salary to an art gallery in Krugersdorp.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader made the announcement on social media on Sunday.

Since taking over the portfolio from the embattled former minister, Zizi Kodwa, McKenzie said he wants to show right from the start that he is serious about his job.

Gallery challenges

McKenzie said he was “deeply touched when his department told him about the plight of an artist in Kagiso.

“I couldn’t believe that they managed to keep this gallery open despite the many obstacles. It is truly a heartbreaking afternoon for me.

“These artist has been treated with disdain despite the many young kids that they are mentoring and keeping off the streets. Children as young as 4-years old visit this gallery which is the second art gallery in the township,” McKenzie said.

Salary

McKenzie said he was informed of the struggles of the gallery’s staff.

“I dedicated my salary as a minister to the registered Joshlin Smith Foundation for missing children, the lawyers are in final stages of registering the foundation. Although I already received the first salary, which has not been paid over until finalisation of the foundation, I have instructed lawyers to pay over my first salary to this gallery and the money should be shared by these three tremendous artists.

“I sat with the artists and listened to their many problems whilst waiting until the money is on their different accounts. I saw gratitude mixed with tears,” McKenzie said.

Springboks on SABC

Meanwhile, as the Springboks celebrated their first win against Ireland in nine years at Loftus on Saturday, with singer and 7de Laan actress Keabetswe (KB) Motsilanyane mesmerising the 52,000 fans with the national anthem, McKenzie expressed disappointment that the clash was not broadcast on SABC.

“I enjoyed yesterday’s game but felt anger, disappointment and sadness that so many South Africans could not watch. We need them to share the Springbok joy. We can’t say we are a pro-poor country but don’t have the Boks on SABC. This needs to change, it must change. It’s going to change.”

Keeping fit

McKenzie also set an example for others to keep fit, after he started training and hopes to complete a marathon.

“I allowed plumpness to enter me, I am evicting it, don’t let yourself go, have you run today? Lets go South Africans. I will be doing my first marathon in a month.”

The next Springboks vs Ireland nailbiter is expected to take place at the Hollywood Bets Kings Park Stadium, in Durban, on Saturday, 13 July.

