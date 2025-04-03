WATCH: ‘This isn’t government’s money’ – McKenzie promises to help struggling actress

McKenzie responded to the viral video of the actress speaking about her struggles by offering to help her from his pocket.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie responded to the viral video of actress Nandi Nyembe speaking about her struggles by offering to help her from his pocket.

“This is not the ministry, this is with my heart, this is from me, mama,” said the minister in a video shared on his social media.

In a video shared by media personality and disability activist Masingita Masunga on her Facebook page earlier this week, Nyembe expresses disappointment in not being able to make a living.

We will fix the plight of our artist, we are hard at work already, this is the dying days of suffering of our creatives 🥹🙏 https://t.co/pqZF8AtRqM pic.twitter.com/0el8iqBbv5 — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) April 2, 2025

However, she also displays her internal conflict in having to beg for assistance despite still being able to work.

“I don’t like it because I can do things myself. I don’t want a handout… Maybe some little groceries,” she said.

“I need to work. If I’m sitting here, it’s not like my brain is dead. Give me a script and I’ll show you that this brain is so alive,” she said, while sitting in a wheelchair.

aALSO READ: ‘I don’t want a handout’ says veteran actress Nandi Nyembe as she reveals financial struggles

‘Not government money’

McKenzie said he was currently in Cape Town but told Nyembe to share her banking details with one of his staff members.

“This is not the government’s money. I will come see you in two weeks, but I will send something that will keep you going until I get there. When I arrive, I will fix everything,” McKenzie said.

Joking with the 75-year-old actress, the minister said Nyembe should set aside some of the money he sends for dumplings and meat.

“I love meat,” said the minister. “And a bit of ice cream for dessert,” the actress responded to McKenzie.

In the video from earlier in the week, Nyembe stated that there have been artists who received as much as R100 000 from McKenzie’s office.

“But when you don’t have any luck like me – because those people are lucky. They were able to do their things with the money that everyone was supposed to get because [the money] is for artists, so why are they being selective?” asked Nyembe.

Those that stole coffers of DSAC empty under the guise of representing artist is hard at work trying to derail our new plans.The previously advantaged era is done now matter how many marches and sit inns you are planning.Changes will be announced soon. We have workable plans now https://t.co/r3QK3WPboM — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) April 2, 2025

NOW READ: Lemogang Tsipa on ‘deep-found respect’ for Shaka Zulu after filming S2 of ‘Shaka iLembe’