Gayton McKenzie halts all trips for superfans

The minister says the money used on superfans will go where it’s needed most.

Mama Joy and Botha Msila, far right, at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. Picture: X/@robertmarawa

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has stopped all trips for superfans of different sporting codes in the country.

Superfans are always seen in cultural clothing and baring affectionate smiles at local and international sporting events including rugby, cricket, football and athletics, among others.

They are usually sent to these events at the expense of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture.

No trips for superfans

In a thread shared on X, McKenzie said trips for superfans have been stopped.

“I have stopped all trips for superfans, we have athletes and artists who are struggling to raise money to attend sporting events and exhibitions, how do we justify paying for fans? We shall no longer be paying for these trips and will use that money where it’s needed the most.

“If you did nothing wrong or didn’t benefit untowardly you have no reason to fear. I have given a clear instruction that the public be made aware of the people that got funding, today! I was shocked when I realised how many complaining artist are receiving money from DSAC (Department of Sport, Arts and Culture),” McKenzie said.

Donating salary

On Monday, McKenzie vowed to donate his first salary to an art gallery in Krugersdorp.

He said he was “deeply touched when his department told him about the plight of an artist in Kagiso.

“I couldn’t believe they managed to keep this gallery open despite the many obstacles. It is truly a heartbreaking afternoon for me.

“This artist has been treated with disdain despite the many young kids they are mentoring and keeping off the streets. Children as young as 4 visit this gallery, which is the second art gallery in the township,” said McKenzie.

Struggles

He said he was informed of the struggles of the gallery’s staff.

“I dedicated my salary as a minister to the registered Joshlin Smith Foundation for missing children, the lawyers are in the final stages of registering the foundation. I have instructed lawyers to pay over my first salary to this gallery and the money should be shared by these three tremendous artists,” McKenzie said.

Mama Joy

Last year, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture defended its decision to send two supporters, Mama Joy Chauke and Botha Msila to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

It came after negative reactions were posted on several social media platforms about the pair’s attendance to support the Springboks in their bid to defend the World Cup.

The department said it had supported many South Africans to participate in arts, music and cultural events hosted on various international platforms and that it did not start with Mama Joy and Botha.

