More than 3 800 GBV perpetrators convicted to time in jail

From April 2023 to September 2024, police conducted 16 668 GBVF suspect raids across the country.

Police have conceded that more needs to be done to protect women and children. Picture: iStock

While police have conceded that more needs to be done to protect women and children, the South African Police Services (Saps) is encouraged by the work of its Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Investigations Unit (FCS).

As the country marked the start of 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children police said the FCS unit also has Forensic Social Workers whose responsibility is to assist detectives in completing psychosocial and risk assessments, provide effective therapeutic services, and implement crisis interventions for victims of crime.

Successes

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe outlined some of the successes they have achieved.

She said from April 2023 to September 2024, the FCS unit conducted 16 668 GBVF suspect raids across the country.

“29 150 GBVF perpetrators were arrested, 556 accused were handed down life sentences, 480 accused were handed down 20 years and above imprisonment sentences.”

Mathe said 998 accused were also handed sentences of between 10 to 19 years imprisonment, while 1792 accused were handed down one to nine years.

“In his speech, [Police] Minister [Senzo] Mchunu emphasized that Gender-based violence (GBV), which has become a national priority crime, requires a distinct focus.

“It continues to devastate families and communities, with a unique set of challenges that demand specialised intervention, thorough investigations, and collaborative solutions.”

GBV desks

Mathe said police had GBV desks at every police station to ensure that such cases received priority and were speedily attended to.

“There currently are 1 161 designated Victim Friendly Rooms at police facilities which include police stations, contact points, satellite police stations, 2 international airports and at Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Units.

“These are dedicated rooms within a police station to provide a space for victims of intimate violence (gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual offences and domestic violence) to ensure their statements are taken in private and within a non-threatening environment,” Mathe said.

