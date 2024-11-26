Suspects with rifles arrested while on their way to commit robbery in Joburg

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday after they were intercepted at Gosforth Toll Gate on the N17

Two suspected vehicles were followed from Wadeville until Gosforth Toll Plaza, where they were stopped and searched. Picture: Saps

Police have arrested four men after they were found with high calibre weapons en-route to commit a robbery.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday after they were intercepted at the Gosforth Toll Gate on the N17.

Arrests

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a multidisciplinary law enforcement team received information about a group of men on their way to commit a robbery in Johannesburg.

“Two suspected vehicles were followed from Wadeville until Gosforth Tall Gate, where they were stopped and searched.

“Three rifles with magazines and ammunition were recovered. Further investigations revealed that one of the vehicles, a Lexus, was fitted with false registration number plates and was stolen. Both vehicles used by the suspects were also seized,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Police have arrested four men after they were found with high calibre weapons on the East Rand. They were on their way to commit a robbery in Joburg.

The Deputy Provincial Police Major-General Fred Kekana welcomed the arrest and commended the team for their continuous efforts to fight crime in the province.

The arrested suspects are expected to appear before court soon on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Spaza shop shooting

Meanwhile, police have arrested four foreign nationals after they shot and wounded a man on the East Rand, in Gauteng.

It is understood the shooting happened on Monday when the community went on a drive to try to close foreign-owned spaza shops in the area.

Nevhuhulwi said officers attended to the shooting incident at Saulsville.

“Upon arrival, members of the community informed them that Somalians inside the shop shot one member of the public. The victim was shot in the right hand and right upper leg and was taken to a local hospital.

“All four men found inside the shop were arrested and are expected to appear before court soon on charges of attempted murder,” Nevhuhulwi said.

The shooting comes as the country battles a spate of deaths and hospital admissions linked to food bought from spaza shops.

