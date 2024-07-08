Go back to school, Limpopo MEC tells initiates

The Limpopo initiation school programme is in its final week with 703 applicants having been processed.

Initiates parading in July 2022 during their arrival from the initiation school. Picture: Sibongumenzi Sibiya

Limpopo MEC for co-operative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs, Basikopo Makamu welcomed more than 2 000 initiates at the Ngove Traditional Royal Kraal, outside Giyani at the weekend.

The self-confessed initiated MEC, looked at the initiates with a smile and said they were fresh and looked very happy.

MEC shows admiration for initiates

“These fresh and happy-looking graduates remind me of myself when I graduated from the mountain about four decades ago.”

“This is an indication that they were well taken care of. This is also an indication that both the surgeons and the entire management were speaking from the same page, following the laws that govern initiation (Koma) schools to the letter. I am happy today and I think even the gods are happy,” he said.

The 51-year-old MEC, who graduated from Nkuri Initiation School in 1983, said both girls and boys were taught about good behaviours, cultural norms and standards and how to fight the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) and homicides at the mountain schools.

“The fight for GBV and homicide is in your hands. You have been taught how to behave and I believe you will be a generation that helps reduce this scourge. We have hope in you,” said Makamu to the delight of the parents and initiates.

But Makamu was also concerned about those who failed to go back to normal schools after graduating.

“Our boys and girls, who graduate from initiation schools are perceived as young men and young women,” he said.

“It means they were imparted with the necessary cultural and heritage knowledge that includes respecting their parents. This means going back to normal school should not be a problem,” he added.

Final week of programme

The Limpopo initiation school programme commenced on 14 June and is expected to close on 13 July.

The Provincial Initiation Co-ordinating Committee (PICC) received 703 applications (389 males and 314 females).

Out of 703 applications received, the PICC approved 631 (359 males and 272 females) applications.