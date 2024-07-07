Manhunt on after burnt and headless body found near Seshego

A case of murder has been opened, while in a separate incident a man is wanted following a fatal stabbing earlier in the afternoon.

Police are asking for assistance in identifying the body of a mutilated man found in Limpopo.

Officer and paramedics responded to a bloody scene in Ga-Maleka near Seshego at roughly 4:30pm on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities don’t yet know how many suspects could be linked to the crime but investigations are continuing.

Victim’s head not on scene

A manhunt has since been launched after the burnt and dismembered body was discovered by residents of the area.

The corpse was found among the bushes, but disturbingly with its head removed. A search of the area failed to locate the severed head.

“We appeal to the community members to come forward with any positive information that can assist the police to identify the deceased and further to arrest the suspects responsible for this brutal murder,” said Limpopo Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe.

Members of the public who may have any information on the incident are asked to contact the nearest police station or 08600 10111 as soon as possible.

Man stabbed during lovers quarrel

Elsewhere in Limpopo, police are searching for a man who stabbed a rival love interest in Ga-Sekgopo.

The 31-year-old victim was stabbed at roughly 1.30pm on Saturday afternoon and succumbed to his wounds in hospital.

“According to preliminary reports, the deceased and his girlfriend met the suspect on the street, who also happened to be the woman’s boyfriend. The two men engaged in a bitter exchange over the woman,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“The assailant then drew a knife and stabbed the deceased in the upper body,” Ledwaba added.

The suspect fled the scene, leaving his victim bleeding in the street. The identity of the suspect is known to police.

A case of murder has been opened.