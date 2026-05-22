WATCH: From golf quip to trade, Roelf Meyer receives warm welcome from Trump

Meyer is expected to focus on countering the Trump administration's false narrative of racial persecution of Afrikaners.

Veteran political negotiator and South Africa’s newly appointed ambassador to Washington has vowed to reset strained ties with the United States, stressing that trade relations must be improved while acknowledging the political sensitivities around issues such as farm violence, Black Economic Empowerment and Afrikaner refugee admissions.

The 78-year-old Meyer presented his credentials to US President Donald Trump late on Thursday, 21 May 2026.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Meyer as Pretoria’s ambassador to the US in April 2026.

Ebrahim Rasool

Meyer replaced former ambassador Ebrahim Rasool after more than a year of tensions between the US and South Africa.

The US declared Rasool persona non grata in March 2025, giving him just a week to leave the US over his comments about the administration and calling Trump a “white supremacist.”

‘Cordial’

Meyer told the SABC that he received a very cordial reception at the White House, despite the tensions between the two countries.

“We were, altogether, 12 ambassadors from different countries who were received today, and we handed our credentials, on behalf of our respective heads of state, to President Trump personally. It was a very pleasant experience; it was very cordial.

“He [Trump] did ask whether I’m playing golf, which unfortunately [I am] not, but I promised that I would walk with him if he’s prepared to take me along,” Meyer said.

WATCH | South Africa’s Ambassador to the United States, Roelf Meyer, says he received an excellent reception at the White House and is looking forward to representing South Africa and its people. His remarks come after presenting his credentials to US authorities today. pic.twitter.com/ZgBUX10fUc – SABC News (@SABCNews) May 21, 2026

Assessment

Meyer said that after two weeks of “preparatory work” in Washington, he will deliver a full assessment to Pretoria on the state of relations.

He stressed that trade must be the immediate priority:

“The most pressing issue is improving trade relations between the two countries. If there are inhibitors to success, we have to address them one by one.”

Meyer pointed directly to the “five asks” raised by US Ambassador Brent Bozell on his arrival in South Africa, which include concerns over BEE, expropriation without compensation, violent crimes against farmers, and Pretoria’s foreign policy alignments.

“We’ll have to make an assessment of what the current status is on those five asks,” Meyer said, underscoring that each obstacle must be confronted systematically if relations are to be reset.

Afrikaners

Meyer also addressed Washington’s recent decision to expand Afrikaner refugee admissions.

“We need to find out why President Trump has increased the number of Afrikaner refugees to the US. What is the level of information about that subject that informs that decision? I can’t answer that yet.”

Earlier this week, The Citizen reported that more white South Africans could be heading to the US after the Trump administration proposed planned to admit an additional 10 000 Afrikaner asylum seekers from South Africa, raising the refugee cap for this group to 17 500 in 2026.

Refugees

The Trump administration’s decision, unveiled on 19 May, is expected to cost $100 million and follows a February 2025 executive order prioritising Afrikaner resettlement while cutting aid to South Africa.

Afrikaners now account for 99% of refugee admissions since October 2025, highlighting the programme’s sharp focus compared with restrictions on other nationalities.

US officials falsely claim Afrikaners face race‑based discrimination, escalating hostility and targeted violence, particularly against farmers.

The State Department said the expansion was necessary to protect lives and uphold humanitarian obligations. But Pretoria criticised the decision by the US to prioritise refugee applications from white Afrikaners, saying claims of a white genocide have been widely discredited and lack reliable evidence.

Confronting Ramaphosa

In May last year, Trump confronted Ramaphosa during a meeting at the Oval Office in Washington about the “genocide” against white South Africans and Afrikaner farmers.

Trump proved to be a political rottweiler for Afrikaners and white farmers and shifted the focus from what began as a cordial discussion with Ramaphosa to farm attacks in South Africa.

‘Disappointing

While Meyer’s appointment was welcomed by many, including ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula who called it a “good appointment”, Solidarity’s Dirk Herman labelled it as “disappointing.”

“He is a retired politician from a previous dispensation. His appointment will create no trust among ordinary Afrikaners. This is not the answer for the restoration of relations. It’s yet another mistake in the series of mistakes by the government with their relationship with the American government.”

“The worst insult a negotiator can get is for the party across the table from you to think that you’re the best thing that ever happened to them. That’s the story of Roelf Meyer.”

While Meyer’s appointment may carry symbolic weight internationally, domestically, it underscores the tension between political inclusivity and community representation.

For many Afrikaners, Meyer’s alignment with ANC policies overshadows his identity, leaving questions about whether the move will bridge divides or deepen scepticism.

Negotiator

Meyer is a seasoned negotiator who played a pivotal role in the transition to democracy in the 1990s and brings immense experience in bridging deep political divides.

Meyer is famously known for his pivotal role as the chief negotiator for the white minority National Party government during the talks to end apartheid in the 1990s, where he worked closely with Ramaphosa, then the chief negotiator for the ANC.