SImnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Premium Journalist
3 minute read
29 Apr 2021
3:45 pm
Government
Government | Premium

JPC board wants ‘corrupt’ CEO back despite SIU corruption report

SImnikiwe Hlatshaneni

Five senior employees including CFO Bhamjee and CEO Botes may be guilty of financial misconduct, according to the SIU

Picture: iStock
The Joburg Property Company (JPC) board has asked for the suspensions of CEO Helen Botes and CFO Imraam Bhamjee to be lifted, despite the two being fingered in a Special Investigative Unit (SIU) investigation into financial misconduct and corruption at the company. This stems from the awarding of Covid-19 deep-cleaning contracts worth nearly R19 million to four service providers, apparently at inflated prices. The Citizen has seen documents showing that Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo and acting city manager Floyd Brink have received the report. Despite this, The Citizen understands that Mkahubo was in discussions with the JPC board this week...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

EDITORIALS

Step out of your lane and put the country first Mr president
9 hours ago
9 hours ago

CRIME

Another suspect nabbed for VBS-related corruption
1 week ago
1 week ago
PREMIUM!

POLITICS

Cyril can't risk cleaning house, because ANC NEC is a haven for the shady
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

STATE CAPTURE

State Capture: Ramaphosa's next date with Zondo revealed
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago