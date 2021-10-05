Hawks get staff injection with new women as senior managers

Narissa Subramoney

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks, has appointed two women as senior managers.

Hawks boss Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya said the new appointees would go a long way in addressing the capacity challenges the law-enforcement agency faces.

Major-General Lebogang Matjeke joins the unit as the new component head for forensic accounting investigation.

While Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo is the new section head for corporate communication.

Major-General Lebogang Matjeke. Picture: LinkedIn

Matjeke holds a BCom (Honours) degree in accounting sciences and.

She registered as a chartered accountant in 2016 and held other certificates relating to competency in the Public Finance Management Act and Treasury regulations.

Matjeke trained at Deloitte in Tshwane until she was appointed as audit manager at the firm.

She also worked as a senior accountant at the Road Accident Fund from February 2018 to July 2019.

Matjeke was later appointed as an internal auditor from August 2019 until her latest appointment in the Hawks.

“She has made an indelible mark in the accounting industry and immensely accomplished because of her great managerial skills,” said Lebeya.

Mbambo has immense experience in corporate communication, spanning over 19 years within the South African Police Service (Saps).

Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo. Picture: LinkedIn

She began her policing career in 2000 when she joined the force as a shift worker in the client service centre.

Within two years, she climbed the ranks to become a communication officer and earned the rank of sergeant seven years later.

A few months later, in 2010, she was promoted to senior communication officer and a new rank of inspector.

Mbambo worked at the Saps Free State office between 2010 and 2016 before being promoted to assistant director in communication as head of media relations.

She plied her trade in the communications environment from 2016 until now, holding the rank of colonel as the section head of corporate communication.

She holds a BA degree, BAdmin (Honours) in industrial psychology from the University of Free State and a national diploma in public relations management from the University of South Africa.

Mbambo also furthered herself by attaining several short-course qualifications over her years.

These include project management, disaster management, TV interview skills and a middle management leadership programme.

Mbambo has also bagged various achievements, including Saps National Woman of the Year 2005 runner-up and winner of the Free State Woman of the Year award in 2006.

