Chapter 9 institutions, such as the SA Human Rights Commission, are increasingly rendered incapable of delivering on their constitutional mandate because of budget cuts. In November, the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC), which has been criticised for glitches that let to thousands not voting in last week’s local government elections, revealed that budgetary cuts of almost R120 million had impacted on all aspects of its work. When the IEC appeared before the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs in May, members noted that the budget for goods and services was reduced as a result of Covid-19. Of concern was whether this...

Chapter 9 institutions, such as the SA Human Rights Commission, are increasingly rendered incapable of delivering on their constitutional mandate because of budget cuts.

In November, the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC), which has been criticised for glitches that let to thousands not voting in last week’s local government elections, revealed that budgetary cuts of almost R120 million had impacted on all aspects of its work.

When the IEC appeared before the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs in May, members noted that the budget for goods and services was reduced as a result of Covid-19.

Of concern was whether this budget cut would not negatively affect the IEC’s preparations for the local government elections, particularly with regard to voter education and awareness campaigns.

In 2016, voter turnout slightly improved from 57.6% in 2011 to at least 58%, but this dropped by a staggering 12% to 46% in this year’s elections.

ALSO READ: R8 million to protect one official: DA wants VIP protection kitty given to municipalities

The IEC is yet to respond to questions on the extent the budget cuts impacted on their performance for the 2021 local government elections and what impact these budgetary cuts will have on its ability to deliver on its next election mandate.

Crisis

Statistics SA, the only source of official statistics in the country, has had to consider cost-saving measures to stay afloat; such as freezing posts, cutting down on its sample size, and delaying or canning surveys.

In 2015, Stats SA had R160 million stripped from its budget, with the situation reaching a crisis point by early 2020.

The South African Statistics Council has previously sounded alarm bells on this state of financial affairs, warning that this cutting of sample sizes will in the long run lead to wider ranges of error.

In February last year, council chairperson Professor David Everatt lamented how the agency has been unable to afford to conduct the poverty levels survey on which policy makers and other organisations rely on for decision making.

The situation is so dire that the council threatened to withdraw its support for official statistics if government did not heed its call to inject funds into the agency.

Everatt said they had useful engagements with government on this matter but said these were affected by the death of Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu in January.

“…and for now, we’re staying out of the press,” he added.

Capacity and security concerns

The Office of the Public Protector has grappled with budget cuts for years, with incumbent Busisiwe Mkhwebane pointing out the difficult task of rooting out endemic corruption in the face of yet another budget cut.

R16.1 million was cut from the office’s budget for the 2020/21 financial year and reduced by R28.7 million in the 2021/22 financial year.

On Wednesday, Mkhwebane told the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services how 17 positions were affected by the budget cuts, bringing the total of unfunded positions due to budget cuts to 33.

The budget cuts have not only impacted on the Public Protector’s ability to investigate matters but has also rendered the institution non-compliant with the requirements of section 2 of the Control of Access to Public Premises and Vehicles Act, which requires the deployment of security officers to conduct access control.

“As a minimum measure under the current financial situation PPSA should have two security officers in each office to manage access control. PPSA does not have security services in 17 of its 18 offices across the country, only the head office has physical security services,” Mkhwebane said.

ALSO READ: ‘Era of funding shortfalls’ over: No more bailouts for SOEs

She told MPs that in mitigation of the situation, video-alarm systems were installed in the 17 offices in a three-year contract but said ideally, physical guards are required at all offices.

“The absence of physical guards poses threats to PPSA staff members, its clients and assets,” Mkhwebane said.

Her predecessor Thuli Madonsela had to shut down some of her regional offices, including one in Mpumalanga and another in Port Elizabeth, due to funding constraints.

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), tasked by the Constitution to promote, respect and protect human rights, had its budget for 2018/19 slashed by R4.8 million, from R183 million to R178 million.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is on Thursday expected to deliver his maiden Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).

siphom@citizen.co.za