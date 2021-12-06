Miss SA: Fight over govt’s anti-Israel stance goes to court

Narissa Subramoney

The controversy surrounding Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane participating in the Miss Universe pageant in Israel may have cooled slightly, but court action against the South African government looks set to rekindle the fires, and pit members of the ruling party against each other.

Despite government’s supposed vehement opposition to having Miss SA competing in Israel, the court papers also suggest that they apparently had no problem backing an E-sport competitor in the same country just a few weeks ago.

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture (DSAC) withdrew its support for Mswane on 14 November, citing the ongoing Palestine/Israel conflict.

“The atrocities committed by Israel against Palestinians are well documented and Government, as the legitimate representative of the people of South Africa, cannot in good conscience associate itself with such,” the department had said in a statement.

However, at the time of discussions with Miss SA pageant owners about withdrawing from Miss Universe, an e-sport competitor was jetting off to Eilat to represent South Africa in the international e-sport World championships.

Top Tekken player Jonathan Brown was awarded his national colours and officially represented South Africa in the video game championships which took place in Israel, with no directives from the department to withdraw.

Last week, non-profit organisation Citizens for Integrity, announced it was taking the department to court.

Former SIU head and director for the NPO Citizens for Integrity Willie Hofmeyr instructed Johannesburg ANC Women League Deputy chair, Sibongile Cele, to file the founding affidavit.

In court papers seen by Citizen News, Cele accused the department of inconsistency in its boycott of Israel and ostracising Mswane.

The organisation wants the court to declare the department’s declaration and conduct invalid and inconsistent with the constitution.

They’re also asking the department to publicly apologise to Mswane and are seeking a cost order for two legal counsel.

The department did not respond to requests for comment on the pending court case, or why they adopted such contradictory approaches to the Miss Universe and e-sport World championships events.

ANC wants to ‘understand Cele’s thinking’

With regard to Cele going against the prevailing stance of the ANC regarding their opposition to having Miss SA compete in Israel, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said: “If there is a member that holds a different view to the party, then we will have to engage with them to understand their thinking.”

Despite government and the party having expressed themselves clearly on the matter in the past, Mabe said they could not prescribe to individuals what views to hold regarding the supposed Israeli-apartheid claims the ANC has expressed.

“People subscribe to different views, the ANC is a diverse organisation and we must respect each other.

Pull out or else, Miss SA told:

The host nation for the Miss Universe pageant was announced in July.

Mswane was crowned on 26 October. The following day she was hosted for a congratulatory lunch by the Deputy Minister in the Presidency Thembi Siweya. Nothing was mentioned about a boycott.

DSAC’s chief of staff, JP Louw first brought up the matter with Miss South Africa owner Stephanie Wheel in a telephone conversation on 12 November, in which the latter was advised to pull out of the Miss Universe pageant and issue a joint statement with DSAC.

In a midnight email to Wheel, dated 14 November, seen by Citizen, Louw accused her of adopting “a reflection of an unpleasant demeanour compared to what was the case during our telephonic discussion on Friday, 12th November 2021.”

The email ended with an ultimatum: pull out of the competition and issue a joint statement with the department citing the reasons.

“Failing which we will have to issue a statement stating government’s standing. The intention is to issue such a statement on Sunday, 14/11/2021 or Monday 15/11/2021. To that extend, please revert back by or before 12h00 on Sunday, 14/11/2021 with your final decision on this matter,” wrote Louw.

DSAC officially withdrew its support with a statement on 14 November. What followed were widespread calls for Mswane to withdraw from the pageant.

The forgotten dress

By 27 November, Miss South Africa through her Instagram account informed followers that she was en-route to Israel.

But in the haste to get her out of South Africa quickly and quietly, Mswane left her national gown behind. An anonymous source revealed that arrangements were made with a South African that is immigrating to Israel, to hand deliver the gown to Mswane.

She’s been advised not to follow the developments while she prepares for the competition and only posts pictures of her outfits on her Instagram account.

DSAC has not responded to our requests for comment.

