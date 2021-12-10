Efforts to resolve Gauteng taxi violence go digital

Citizen Reporter

The Gauteng department of roads and transport is exploring digital avenues to curb to taxi violence and route disputes in the province.

The department has a moratorium on new applications for operating licences, while it is working with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to audit minibus taxi operators in Gauteng.

This is critical, especially in the minibus taxi industry, where disputes over the operation of routes often result in violence and loss of life.

“The CSIR is helping us create a digital database so that we know who exactly owns minibus taxis in our province.

“We are currently in the process of capturing biometric data of minibus taxi operators and the drivers, but also we are mapping up all the routes on a digital platform,” said public transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo.

The department is also forming a Public Transport Arbitration Office as part of ongoing interventions to curb minibus taxi violence and facilitate an integrated public transport system.

The Public Transport Arbitration Office comes after consultations with the minibus taxi industry following the seminal Gauteng Taxi Industry Summit held in Emfuleni Local Municipality in July 2019.

“This office, which a retired judge will chair, will assist in providing an independent, credible and transparent platform through which disputes will be addressed, especially disputes around the public transport routes,” said Mamabolo.

It is also in line with Judge Jeremiah Shongwe’s Commission of Inquiry into Taxi Violence recommendations.

“After the Gauteng provincial legislature has ratified the regulations that we have recommended, we expect the Public Transport Arbitration Office to be operational early in 2022,” added Mamabolo.

These efforts are part of the department’s “Growing Gauteng Together Through Smart Mobility” strategy, which prioritises the modernisation of the minibus taxi industry as an intervention to make public transport safe, affordable and reliable.

The strategy has also identified the modernisation and corporatisation of the taxi industry as a necessity in building a smart taxi industry that will compete in an ever-changing public transport mix.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

NOW READ: Taxi violence: Interdict granted to restore order in Joburg CBD