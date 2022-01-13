Tshwane implements lottery recruitment system to prevent corruption in jobs rollout

Citizen Reporter

The City of Tshwane (CoT) is implementing a “lottery recruitment system” or electronic random draw to select job eligible job seekers for its latest employment drive.

Tshwane’s Social Development and Community Services spokesperson Luthando Kolwapi said this will ensure the job recruitment process is fair and transparent.

“The system works independently without any influence by electronically selecting applicants from our EPWP (Expanded Public Works Programme) database,” said Kolwapi.

After the selection, the contracting applicant’s process will be managed by the EPWP division within the community and social development services department.

This week, the department officially launched its recruitment drive that is funded by the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme.

As part of the programme, Tshwane has been allocated R146.2 million by National Treasury to create 9,000 temporary work opportunities, which will last for six months.

The registration forms are available at the EPWP Division, Office G03, Ou Raadsaal Building, Church Square, Pretoria CBD. Picture: Supplied.

The department will recruit applicants from the existing EPWP database that has 150,000 registered jobseekers.

“Registration on the database remains open. Jobseekers must be between the ages of 18 and 60, and they should bring along a certified copy of their identity document and proof of residence, which must be attached to the registration form,” said Kolwapi.

The registration forms are available at the EPWP Division, Office G03, Ou Raadsaal Building, Church Square, Pretoria.

Registration is open from Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm.

“It is truly our hope that these employment opportunities will make a difference in the lives of the selected applicants,” said Kolwapi.

Calling all job seekers: The City of Tshwane has advertised 9,000 temporary jobs. Picture: Supplied

(Compiled by Narissa Subramoney)

NOW READ: Unemployment rate: Joblessness among SA youth hits record high

