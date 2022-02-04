City Power says Gauteng govt departments owe it more than R841m

Citizen Reporter

Eight Gauteng government departments collectively owe City Power more than R841 million after consistent non-payment, the utility said on Friday.

The shocking figure emerged during the City of Johannesburg’s Operation Buya Mthetho programme intensification, with mayor Mpho Phalatse vowing to “aggressively” collect monies owed to the city by government at all levels, as well as residents and businesses.

Phalatse said she had made the departments aware of the “millions of much-needed rands they owe to the City of Joburg, noting that if they fail to pay, we will cut them off”.

“As we speak, as part of Operation Buya Mthetho, officials from City Power and Joburg Water are cutting off the services of 10 of the worst offenders in Region F (including inner city).

Phalatse said the Gauteng Department of Health currently owed the most money to the City.

City of Joburg Environment Infrastructure Service Department MMC Michael Sun said during the briefing that government, residents and businesses owed R14 billion to Johannesburg Water and R7.3 billion to City Power. Large power users collectively owe R4 billion, with two government departments owing a combined sum of R170 million.

“Non-payment of services create problems as it takes money that should be used for other services. We also have to buy electricity and water.

“We also need to cut down on non-technical losses. We’re already wining the fight against cable theft,” Sun added.

Who owes what

According to City Power, eight Gauteng government departments collectively owe a total of R841,441,411.53.

(However, The Citizen’s amateur number-crunching saw the total come to R843,447,499.68).

Here are the worst offenders:

Gauteng Department of Health – owes R383,037,093.94 Gauteng Department of Infrastructure and Development – owes R235,482,359.30 Gauteng Department of Human Settlements – owes R138,756,934.42 Gauteng Department of Education (Section 21) – owes R46,182,679.25 Gauteng Department of Education (Section 20) – owes R31,721,113.71 Gauteng Department of Rural Development – owes R3,954,831.41 Gauteng Department of Transport – owes R3,244,301.46 Gauteng Department of Finance – owes R541,290.29 Gauteng Department of Social Development – owes R526,895.90

Sun said the City was doing its part in ensuring infrastructure was in order, especially that water and electricity meters are working properly.

“We are going to actively go to customers so that we also educate and ensure their concerns with our infrastructure are addressed,” he added.

