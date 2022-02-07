DA: Gauteng Transport continues to favour Putco over other providers

Citizen Reporter

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has accused the Gauteng Transport Department of alienating other bus operators in the province, in favour of the tainted Public Utility Transport Corporation (Putco).

Last month, the Public Protector found the Putco bus company had been illegally benefiting from the irregular extension of its contracts by the Gauteng Department of Transport since 1997.

Residents concerned about their safety took the matter to Busisiwe Mkwebane’s office, who then investigated Putco.

According to the report, the Putco bus contract, which was initially awarded to the company for only 136 weeks in 1997, has been renewed without due process being followed until now, causing an unfair competitive advantage for Putco.

Putco death machines

The bus company has been, and continues to be, under heavy public criticism following deadly incidents involving its buses, that have led to the loss of lives.

Last year, a Putco bus carrying passengers caught fire on the road and six passengers died while many sustained critical injuries.

“This incident happened along the deadly Moloto Road, and it was not long after another Putco bus which was not carrying passengers at the time, burnt on the N1 in Pretoria,” said DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Roads and Transport Fred Nel.

“These are two of many incidents that have occurred, and the residents of Gauteng have been complaining about poor services delivery by Putco buses,” said Nel.

“They claim that some of the buses are not roadworthy, they are old, always having breakdowns and do not honour pick-up points.”

The Public Protector also found that 108 other bus contracts were extended irregularly and that there was a lack of proper performance management.

“This confirms the DA’s stance that the quality of transport available to Gauteng commuters has deteriorated to the extent that bus services have become death traps for commuters,” said Nel.

Allow other bus operators to operate

“Introducing proper competition in the provision of public bus transport for consumers will improve the quality of services offered.”

The party said many bus companies operating in Gauteng had to close operations due to financial challenges, leaving hundreds of people jobless.

“Should this tender be advertised regularly as it supposed to be, it will save many jobs and ensure that a quality service is rendered instead of a one monopoly company for over two decades,” said Nel.

The revelation by the Public Protector comes after various MECs for Roads and Transport had promised to advertise the bus contracts, but failed to deliver on their promises.

“We question why Putco has been a preferred service provider while there are hundreds of other bus companies in Gauteng.

“While there have been some legal challenges to the issuing of bus contract tenders, the department also failed to manage its supply chain management processes properly,” said Nel.

Only now that the Public Protector has entered the fray is there movement in advertising these tenders.

“The DA will continue to demand access to proper, reliable, and safe public transport for the residents of Gauteng,” concluded Nel.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney