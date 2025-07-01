Snow in Gauteng this week? Experts say it’s possible

Gauteng may see sleet and snow as freezing levels drop. Cold, wet weather expected across several provinces.

Gauteng resident should brace for a drop in freezing levels as early forecasts suggest a small chance of snow and sleet possible over the southern parts of the province.

In an extended forecast posted on social media, South African Weather Service (Saws) said on Friday, a drop in freezing levels is possible over the eastern parts of the country.

The weather said this could possibly result in snow over the Drakensberg mountains and sleet possible over southern parts of Gauteng. Otherwise, isolated showers are expected for the province.

According to Vox Weather’s snow forecast, a strong cold front is expected to make landfall in the south-west Cape on Wednesday afternoon, supported by a steep upper-air trough, which may intensify into a cut-off low.

Vox Weather said only the ECMWF (European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts) model suggests a slim chance of light snow or rain-snow mix in Gauteng early Friday moning.

“As we’ve seen before, snow forecasts in Gauteng can change rapidly – so while it’s possible, it remains unlikely at this stage.”

“Light rain could reach as far north as Gauteng by Friday, with temperatures remaining chilly throughout the week.”

Meanwhile, the Saws has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 2 July 2025.

Wednesday’s forecast brings cool to warm weather across provinces, with isolated showers and high UVB levels in some areas. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, Wednesday, 2 July

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds leading to localised damage to settlements (formal and informal) as well as the risk of localised runaway fires expected over the western interior of the Northern Cape.

Advisories

The public and small stock farmers are advised that very cold, wet and windy conditions are expected over the western and central interior of the Western Cape as well as over the southern parts of Namakwa (Northern Cape) from Thursday, spreading to the eastern interior of the Western Cape from Friday, while to the western escarpment of Namakwa on Saturday into Sunday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 2 July:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool to cold weather, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect warm conditions in the Lowveld; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy in the southwest.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy in the west and central parts; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but warm in the Lowveld.

North West:

Partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience windy conditions over the southern and western parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy along the coast with isolated showers; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and southern parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy weather along the coast with isolated to scattered rain showers along the west and southwest coast; otherwise, it will be fine and cool at first, becoming cloudy with isolated thundershowers in the east.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, becoming cloudy with isolated evening showers and thundershowers in the west.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine and cool to warm but cold in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches in the extreme north; otherwise, it will be fine and cool but warm in the northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.