SA calls on Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine

The South African government has called on Russia to immediately withdraw its forces from Ukraine.

“The Republic of South Africa is dismayed at the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. We regret that the situation has deteriorated despite calls for diplomacy to prevail,” said the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) in a statement.

Dirco said the South African embassy in Kyiv is monitoring developments closely and is also assisting South Africans in Ukraine.

South Africa has emphasised that it respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

“As a nation birthed through negotiation, South Africa is always appreciative of the potential dialogue has in averting a crisis and de-escalating conflict,” said Dirco.

“In line with our strong commitment to the peaceful resolution of conflict, South Africa urges all parties to devote increased efforts to diplomacy and to find a solution that will help avert further escalation.”

South Africa has also called on the UN Security Council to play its role in the search for peace.

The Security Council remains the primary body tasked with the mandate to maintain international peace and security and it must exercise its responsibility fully in this regard.

Dirco warned the armed conflict will result in human suffering and destruction, the effects of which will not only affect Ukraine but also reverberate across the world.

“No country is immune to the effects of this conflict. As the UN Secretary-General has indicated, the conflict will have a huge impact on the global economy in a moment when we are emerging from the Covid pandemic and so many developing countries need to have space for the recovery.”

Ukraine shows no signs of waving the white flag anytime soon, despite being outnumbered and out armoured.

The country has warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t stop with Ukraine and will move to other baltic countries.

