Sipho Mabena
Premium Journalist
3 minute read
21 Mar 2022
5:34 pm
Government

Emfuleni municipality rocked by fresh corruption allegations

The municipality's CFO claims R1.6-million monthly 'broker fee' was fraudulent, reeked of bribery and corruption.

Vehicles and furniture removed from Emfuleni municipality's offices on 10 March 2020. Picture: Gallo Images/Beeld/Felix Dlangamandla
The chief financial officer (CFO) of Gauteng's embattled Emfuleni Local Municipality has been suspended days after he blew the whistle on allegations of corruption. This relates to the awarding of a R57 million contract. The CFO, Andile Dyakala, was placed on suspension last Wednesday during a special council sitting following a report by municipal manager Lucky Leseane. ALSO READ: R670m irregular expenditure uncovered at Emfuleni municipality The report contained allegations of misconduct, financial misconduct, irregular and wasteful expenditure against Dyakala. His suspension comes barely a week after he had written to the auditor-general’s office alleging corruption against Leseana, and requesting...

