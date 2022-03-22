Tshwane begins termination process against Samwu affiliated workers involved in ‘illegal’ strike

Siyanda Ndlovu

The City of Tshwane has announced that it has begun the process of terminating the employment of about 19 workers associated with the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) who are engaged in an unprotected strike.

“Today (Tuesday), approximately nineteen employees based at the Mayville Depot were issued with letters of intention to terminate their services for their continued involvement in the strike,” executive mayor Randall Williams said.

“They have until Thursday 24 March to provide written reasons why their services should not be terminated. The City will thereafter take a decision on whether to terminate their services or not.”

Last week the said workers blocked streets in Centurion with rubbish, rubble, stones and setting bins on fire, demanding salary increases.

This after the city last year decided against salary hikes following an agreement with unions and the SA Local Government Association due to financial difficulties.

The city has since accused the striking workers of disrupting services with some areas experiencing prolonged power outages in at least four of its regions last week.

It said that staffers sent to working sites have been threatened and intimidated by the striking members making it difficult to deliver services.

“One of our colleagues, Benjamin Dube ended up in Intensive Care after being attacked on the weekend after supporting teams who were responding to power outages in Soshanguve. Our thoughts are with him and his family as he recovers. We will not allow the work of the city to be derailed by small groups of individuals who seek to prevent their fellow colleagues from carrying out their duties,” said Williams.

He continued that the majority of Tshwane employees were still committed to their work and to serving the residents of this city, “such that they are willing to place their lives at risk in the face of intimidation, threats, or even physical violence against their lives”.