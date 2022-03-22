Ramaphosa lifts more restrictions – Here’s what you can and can’t do

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced several changes in Covid-19 restrictions effective from Wednesday after they have been gazetted.

This follows a meeting Ramaphosa had on Tuesday with his Cabinet ministers, South Africa’s nine premiers, and mayors of metropolitan municipalities to discuss the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On 15 March, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma extended the National State of Disaster to 15 April as government continues to finalise the new National Health Act regulations.

Ramaphosa said the government intends to lift the National State of Disaster once the new health regulations have been finalised. Once finalised, they will replace the Covid-19 regulations. The public has until 16 April to comment on the proposed health regulations.

Responding to calls for the government to lift the National State of Disaster, Ramaphosa said: “We’re now ready to enter a new phase in our management of the pandemic after four waves. About 60 to 70% have some form of immunity from the disease. 40% of all adults have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.”

These are the new changes from Wednesday:

Both indoor and outdoor venues can now take up 50% of their capacity, with a proof of vaccination or a Covid-19 test not older than 72 hours

In the absence of proof of vaccination or a PCR test, the number of people to be accommodated in a venue should be 1,000 indoors and 2,000 outdoors

The number of mourners allowed at a funeral will increase from 100 to 200

Night vigils and after-tears are still prohibited

It is still mandatory to wear masks in indoor spaces such as offices, taxis and shops, but no longer required when in outdoors spaces such as an outdoor gathering or when jogging

Social distancing of 1 metre must be maintained except for schools

Travellers coming into the country must show proof of vaccination or negative PCR test not older 72 hours

The country has been on adjusted level 1 lockdown since October, with the latest changes implemented on 31 January.

As of 22 March, the country has recorded a total of 3.705,696 positive cases of Covid-19 and 99,893 fatalities. There are 14,230 active cases.

As of 22 March, South Africa has been in lockdown for at least 726 days after President Cyril Ramaphosa first declared the National State of Disaster in March 2020.