Sipho Mabena
3 minute read
27 Mar 2022
4:34 pm
Government

Plea to smash Emfuleni ‘corruption cartel’

The ANC Youth League has decried the culture of impunity in the ransacked Emfuleni local municipality.

File picture: Gauteng MEC for cooperative governance Lebogang Maile. Picture: @LebogangMaile1/Twitter
Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile has been asked to intervene in the “systemic corruption” at Emfuleni local municipality. The ANC Youth League in Sedibeng has given the MEC until Monday to respond and act on the request to intervene and consider suggestions to break the entrenched corruption cartel that has its grip on the municipality. Coordinator Jabu Maitse said Emfuleni was a classic example of how taxpayers’ money was wasted on corruption investigations but no one is ever arrested or fired. “There has been no corrective measures despite various interventions. In fact, you have a situation where it has...

