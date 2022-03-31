Alex Japho Matlala
2 minute read
31 Mar 2022
7:15 am
Government

R14bn Limpopo health dept bill to be paid with cash meant for meds

Alex Japho Matlala

The poor will now bare the brunt of the department's medico-legal contingency liabilities billions.

Limpopo health department screens travellers to Limpopo ahead of the national lockdown at the Mantsole Weighbridge on March 25, 2020 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
The Limpopo department of health plans to take money for purchasing medicines for clinics, health centres and hospitals to settle the R14 billion medico-legal contingency liabilities incurred by the department since 2015. Contingent liabilities may be incurred by an entity depending on the outcome of an uncertain future event such as the outcome of a pending lawsuit. The department came under siege this year after it was grilled during its appearance before the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) in the Limpopo Provincial Legislature over the controversial medico-legal contingency liabilities bill. ALSO READ: SIU to probe Limpopo’s waste management contracts...

