Gauteng agriculture warns of foot-and-mouth disease outbreak

MEC of Economic Development, Agriculture Environment and Rural Development Parks Tau has put an alert on livestock farming sectors and products processors of animal origin to be aware of the outbreak of the Foot-and-Mouth (FMD) disease in Gauteng.

Outbreak in Randfontein

The outbreak has been made on a farm in the Randfontein area.

Tau said the disease was imported to Gauteng, and other suspicious cases are being investigated in Tarlton, Fochville, Walmansthal and Ondersterpoort.

“We would like to reassure the public that all measures are being taken by the provincial Veterinary Services to limit the spread of the disease.”

“The control of such infectious viral disease is a collective responsibility of all livestock industry stakeholders,” said Tau.

The department is urging all farmers to exercise caution and be vigilant for signs of symptoms on their livestock and should report to the Veterinary services for investigations purposes.

Farmers urged to not buy livestock from FMD control areas

Farmers are advised to exercise extra precaution and refrain from buying cattle, sheep, pigs and goats from sellers whose livestock health status is unknown or from FMD control areas.

“We also encourage the limit of animal movement including panic selling, people, vehicles and farming equipment between farms also play a role in the spread of FMD.” said Tau

The department said any clinical signs like salvation, blisters, blisters in the mouth, limping or hood lesions should be reported at your nearest veterinary state office.

Or you can contact these offices: Randfontein offices, Dr jaison Mpofu on 072 900 869 or Duma mpofu at the Germistion office on 071 543 3028 and Nadia Jordaan at the Pretoria office on 072 904 2478.

Foot-and-Mouth disease

The contagious disease attacks cloven-hoof- domesticated animals such as cattle, pigs, sheep and goat, wild animals such as antelopes and buffalos are also prone to the disease.

Adult animals usually recover from the disease but young calves, piglets and lamb usually die.

The department said the meat in Gauteng is safe to eat as FMD is strictly an animal disease that does not spread to people.

