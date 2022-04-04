Gauteng government says they won’t have to demolish R300-million school

The Gauteng government has rubbished claims that the R300-million state of the art school for children with special needs built in 2015 in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, risked destruction due to administrative bungle. Last week the DA alleged in a statement that Nokuthula LSEN School was at risk of being demolished if the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development and Property Management (DID) did not have the building plans approved and fail to acquire a permanent occupancy certificate. https://www.citizen.co.za/news/south-africa/education/3059270/da-raises-concerns-about-r300m-special-needs-school-being-demolished/ No building plans for school According to the party’s Gauteng spokesperson on infrastructure development Nico de Jager, the department failed to submit building plans...

The Gauteng government has rubbished claims that the R300-million state of the art school for children with special needs built in 2015 in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, risked destruction due to administrative bungle.

Last week the DA alleged in a statement that Nokuthula LSEN School was at risk of being demolished if the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development and Property Management (DID) did not have the building plans approved and fail to acquire a permanent occupancy certificate.

No building plans for school

According to the party’s Gauteng spokesperson on infrastructure development Nico de Jager, the department failed to submit building plans for the facility since 2015.

He said that only a section of the new facility was currently being used, but the department could not produce a temporary occupancy certificate for the school and that a demolishing order will be issued for the facility.

Nokuthula LSEN still not fully functional despite MEC Motara’s proclamation that the school can be fully utilised – @nramulifho



To read more, click here: https://t.co/kiJ6YDyrAp pic.twitter.com/p22VDsaS5T— DA Gauteng (@DA_GPL) October 22, 2020

But the provincial government has disputed this, saying the statement was factually incorrect as the initial Site Development Plan (SDP) was submitted to City of Johannesburg in July 2015.

Bongiwe Gambu, Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development and Property Management (DID) spokesperson, said since then there has been ongoing engagement with the municipality directing on their requirements.

She said there was a temporary occupation issued by the metro in November last year, which she said was valid for a year from the date of issuance.

“Compliance requirements for a temporary occupancy are not in any way less, except that there are some items to be addressed as per the municipality. As things stand there is no basis for the facility to be demolished and is now in use,” she said.

Gambu explained that there was confusion with bulk contribution calculation where they initially had to do actual bulk services upgrade.

She however said it was revised afterwards that the actual contribution was still applicable and now their department bulk works contribution needs to be discounted and the new amount be paid.

Gambu insisted that the building plans were submitted and that to conclude the process the metro will finalise the recalculation of bulk, taking into account works contribution.

She added that this will in turn enable the department to make final payment, consider all further adjustments to building plans per required additional information.

But de Jager has claimed that Tasneem Motara, Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development and Property Management, has previously failed to produce proof that all the documentation was submitted to the municipality.

This morning MEC @TasneemMotara is visiting Nokuthula LSEN school in Lyndhurst and Mayibuye Primary School in Soweto to try n resolve issues raised about these projects. #GDIDdelivers pic.twitter.com/59kw52KBa6— GPInfrastructure (@GPDID) March 23, 2020

He said during a recent committee meeting, it came to light that there is rising damp which is damaging the school buildings.

The damp, which can be seen from outside the school, is destroying the building and decorative bricks are falling off the wall.

The Nokuthula LSEN School in Lyndhurst is seen 29 March 2022. Shoddy planning could see the school demolished at a cost of R300 million to the tax payer. Picture: Michel Bega

According to De Jager, the redesign of the storm water system and a geotechnical investigation need to be done to ascertain and verify whether the building was fit for occupation.