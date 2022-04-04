Sipho Mabena
4 Apr 2022
Government

Gauteng government says they won’t have to demolish R300-million school

Sipho Mabena

From damp damaging the new building already, to administrative bungles, the department says these problems are no insurmountable.

The Nokuthula LSEN School in Lyndhurst is seen 29 March 2022. Shoddy planning could see the school demolished at a cost of R300 million to the tax payer. Picture: Michel Bega
The Gauteng government has rubbished claims that the R300-million state of the art school for children with special needs built in 2015 in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, risked destruction due to administrative bungle. Last week the DA alleged in a statement that Nokuthula LSEN School was at risk of being demolished if the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development and Property Management (DID) did not have the building plans approved and fail to acquire a permanent occupancy certificate. https://www.citizen.co.za/news/south-africa/education/3059270/da-raises-concerns-about-r300m-special-needs-school-being-demolished/ No building plans for school According to the party’s Gauteng spokesperson on infrastructure development Nico de Jager, the department failed to submit building plans...

