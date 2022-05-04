Sipho Mabena
4 May 2022
6:26 pm
Government

R26.4 billion in budget deficit risks crippling the SANDF

Sipho Mabena

Crippling budget cuts mean the SANDF's logistics, medical, and several other divisions could be rendered totally useless.

Members of the SANDF watch bombs being dropped during an exercise demonstration at the SA Army Combat Training Centre in the Northern Cape, 9 November 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
The Department of Defence and Military Veterans has laid bare its financial woes, detailing how its R26.4 billion budget deficit for the 2022/2023 financial year threatened to cripple SA National Defence Force’s (SANDF) key divisions. Departmental top brass told the parliament portfolio committee on defence and military veterans that SANDF needed about R75.5 billion, but had received only R49 billion from National Treasury. https://www.citizen.co.za/news/3082483/sandf-reservists-salaries-22-april-2022/ Presenting the department’s annual performance plan to committee members on Wednesday, Michael Cox said the shortfall will hit key SANDF divisions, including defence Intelligence, Military Health Support, Joint Logistic Services, as well as Maritime and Air...

