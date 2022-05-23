R8.7 billion allocated to boost Gauteng’s roads and transport economy

Kgomotso Phooko

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has set itself a R8.75-billion budget to boost the province’s economic growth and recovery post the Covid-19 pandemic.

R2.5 billion of the allocated budget will be spent towards transport infrastructure projects, including planning, design, construction and maintenance.

R2.9 billion will be allocated to transport operations, while R2.4 billion will be allocated to the Gautrain for operational expenses and subsidies.

To curb any misuse of the funds, MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo has appointed a legal firm to oversee the use of the funds.

“As part of safeguarding these funds and ensuring that the people of our province get value for money, we have appointed an independent reputable legal firm with extensive experience in contract law to help us manage time, cost, and quality as the critical components of transport infrastructure delivery,” said Mamabolo.

Transport Infrastructure House

The compliance office, located within the Department’s Transport Infrastructure House (TIH), will give an outlook of all the processes that take place in the department’s branches.

TIH is a platform created to solve, troubleshoot and unblock the project delivery pipeline.

Through this platform the department says it will have a “bird’s eye view of other units that play a critical role in supporting their mandate”.

The compliance office will intensify management performance of all the service providers, using drones, project management dashboards and service level agreements.

“This office is already helping us fast-track delivery through accountability and real-time monitoring,” Mamabolo added.

The department is also partnering with the private sector to build and redesign roads and infrastructure, as well as attract investments in the property development sector.

“In this financial year, the department will enter into a partnership to redesign the Grayston Drive/M1 interchange to improve traffic flow. The department will also design and construct the Cradlestone interchange, the K14 Rainbow Junction bridge over the Apies River and the Vaal River interchange,” Mamabolo added.

Road projects

The road projects which started during the previous financial year and will continue this financial year are:

Vaal River City – new interchange on R42 in Vereeniging.

K101 – upgrading N1 Rooihuskraal interchange to road D795.

K14 – Cullinan road to Rayton road for R516 to bypass Cullinan.

K46 Phase 2 – William Nicol between Juskei River and Diepsloot.

15 Phase 3 – Upgrading Adcock road between K102 Main street, Dobsonville to Wild Chestnut street, Protea Glen.

K56 Upgrade – between K46 (William Nicol Drive) and P79/1 (Main RD) and extension of Erling Rd.

K73 – Upgrading of road K73 between Woodmead drive and Allandale road.

P39/1 – Heavy rehabilitation from km30 Diepsloot to km43 Muldersdrift.

Phase 2 – P175/1: rehabilitation of Road P175/1 from Vanderbijlpark to Potchefstroom Phase 2.

Scrapping of e-tolls

The department also said it will establish the Public Transport Arbitration Office.

“The Gauteng Provincial Legislature has already passed regulations to support the establishment of the office which will deal with public transport related disputes and conflicts,” said Mamabolo.

It will also continue to call for the scrapping of e-tolls.

“We await a decision from national government and that decision should be that of scrapping this ill-fated system,” concluded Mamabolo.

