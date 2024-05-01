Elections

1 May 2024

‘Our people don’t eat conferences’ – Gayton McKenzie defends not holding party elections

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) recently submitted its national candidates list ahead of the elections, with McKenzie topping it.

PA leader Gayton McKenzie speaks at a tabel

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton Mckenzie explains why his party has not had an elective conference. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

As South Africans debate over who should be elected into power in this month’s elections, Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has defended his position within the party.

McKenzie’s party was formed just over 10 years ago with the businessman and ex-convict its president. He has remained at the helm of the party ever since.

ALSO READ: PA open to coalition arrangement with the DA and ANC, says McKenzie

His leadership was questioned by some online ahead of the 29 May elections, with his critics questioning why the party has not yet had an elective conference.

‘Self-appointed leader’

They labelled him a “self-appointed leader who just wants to get into power and embark on his funders’ agenda”.

Reacting, McKenzie claimed there were important things that holding elective conferences.

“Our people don’t eat conferences. Conferences are decided long before votes are cast.

ALSO READ: ‘I’ll never allow this nonsense’ − Gayton McKenzie on councillor allegedly ‘trying to stop EFF Town Hall rally’

“We want to change people’s lives and are less concerned about changing faces at the leadership table.”

McKenzie tops PA’s election list

The party recently submitted its national candidates list ahead of the elections, with McKenzie topping it. Other leaders on the list include Ashley Sauls, Filicity Rorke, Cleo Wilskut, Stacey-Lee Gaby Khojane, and Manene Tabane.

One who does not appear to be on that list is Kenny Kunene. He is instead its number one candidate for the Gauteng provincial elections.

Kunene has previously spoken about his plans if elected Gauteng premier. He promised decisive action in addressing illegal immigration, unlawful building occupation, and failed service delivery.

Watch Kenny Kunene outlines his plans:

Pint of blood for a job

He told PA members in January that those who want to get a job in Parliament and legislatures will have to donate blood or support the party’s drive.

“Anyone who wants to go to Parliament, who wants to be on the list, we will look at whether you gave your blood or not,” Kunene said. He said those who are unable to do so should discuss it with their leaders.

