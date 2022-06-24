Alex Japho Matlala
24 Jun 2022
5:15 am
Sekhukhune municipality awards R4m water tender for hospital amid favouritism claims

'Our biggest concern is that for the past 14 years, it has been getting most water-related tenders from the municipality without considering other companies.'

Picture: iStock
The Sekhukhune district municipality has again voted in favour of a company drawing nearly R4 million every month for the supply of clean water at the Jane Furse Hospital in Limpopo. Ngoato Le Nareadi Construction will continue supplying water to the hospital for the next five months. The company got the nod from a recent council sitting, despite the municipality being rocked by allegations of favouritism in the awarding of lucrative municipal tenders to pals or the politically connected few by some ANC heavyweights and top officials. The allegations come a few months after Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu–...

