Sekhukhune municipality awards R4m water tender for hospital amid favouritism claims

The Sekhukhune district municipality has again voted in favour of a company drawing nearly R4 million every month for the supply of clean water at the Jane Furse Hospital in Limpopo.

Ngoato Le Nareadi Construction will continue supplying water to the hospital for the next five months. The company got the nod from a recent council sitting, despite the municipality being rocked by allegations of favouritism in the awarding of lucrative municipal tenders to pals or the politically connected few by some ANC heavyweights and top officials.

The allegations come a few months after Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu– who is expected to visit the region next week – tabled a budget of R111.256 billion. He urged municipalities to avoid unauthorised expenditure.

The company was initially awarded a three-year tender in September 2019 to supply the hospital with 280 kilolitres of water at a cost of R3.8 million per month.

“We have nothing against this company or its owner. Our biggest concern is that for the past 14 years, it has been getting most water-related tenders from the municipality without considering other companies,” said one politician, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Last year, Mamone residents claimed water provision at the hospital was erratic. But the municipality said it had plans in place and is waiting for council approval. This week, the health department refuted allegations the hospital experienced acute water challenges.

“I have asked the hospital’s CEO, who said there was no water problems,” said spokesperson Thilivhali Muavha.

Ngoato Le Nareadi owner Mashupjwe Abram Mogaladi referred all inquiries to the municipality.

“An eye can’t see itself. I know I am good at what I do, but please speak to the municipality.”

Municipal spokesperson, Khomotso Ndlovu said: “Since the appointment of this company, we have experienced less challenges and are satisfied with its services. We have plans to permanently carry out this service, but we don’t have enough financial muscle as we rely on grants to perform the function.”