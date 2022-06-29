Sipho Mabena
Premium Journalist
4 minute read
29 Jun 2022
8:11 pm
Government

Eskom – Total grid collapse unlikely, but not entirely out of the question

Though Eskom has systems in place to prevent collapse of the grid, fears of sabotage and doubts over maintenance do little to inspire confidence.

Picture: iStock
With stage six load shedding currently in full swing, experts have warned of total pandemonium and life as we know it coming to a screeching halt if the country was to be plunged into total blackout or grid collapse. Amid the continued deterioration of conditions at state power utility Eskom, the risk of this catastrophe happening could become very real, unless there are urgent and impactful interventions, according to experts in the energy field. This week Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who attributed the current stage six load shedding to the work of saboteurs, hinted on what could happen if...

