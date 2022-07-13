Getrude Makhafola
13 Jul 2022
Government

SAPS’ crime solving ability, police stations falling apart under current leadership

The SAPS' budget has increased by 65% since 2012, yet performance and capacity has declined, while top brass fight political battles.

Police Minister Bheki Cele. Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
Unless there's an organisational overhaul right from the top of the organisation, combined with the re-skilling and resourcing of SA Police Service (SAPS) officers, crime will simply continue to escalate. The mass exodus of detectives, vital in investigating complex and violent crimes, is a blow to the SAPS's crime-solving ability that is already marred by high caseloads, lack of resources, and a backlog in investigations. Gareth Newham, head of Justice and Violence Prevention at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) says the SAPS's detective rate - the ability to resolve serious crimes such as murders - has been dropping in...

