Stephen Tau and Earl Coetzee
10 minute read
9 Aug 2022
6:00 am
Government

Mokonyane’s Krugersdorp rape opportunism proves ANC’s cluelessness regarding illegal mining

Stephen Tau and Earl Coetzee

Nomvula Mokonyane's attempt to score political points inadvertently shone the spotlight on the ANC's own failures to hold mining companies to account.

Kagiso residents try to apprehend illegal miners in a makeshift mine shaft, 4 August 2022, following a protest against illegal mining and rising crime associated to the mining in the area. Picture: Michel Bega
Government has no plan to manage collapsing mining towns or the communities suffering because of the failures to hold mining houses to account. This was the opinion of chief researcher at the Benchmark Foundation David van Wyk, after National Executive Committee (NEC) member of the African National Congress (ANC), Nomvula Mokonyane called on all South Africans to support Expropriation Without Compensation (EWC), in response to the gruesome rape of eight women by illegal miners in Krugersdorp. Communities taking matters into their own hands The last few days saw residents in different parts of Mogale City, including Krugersdorp taking matters into...

Read more on these topics